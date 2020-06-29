City upholds permit revocation, shuts down northeast Lincoln hotel

Last winter, one person reported the hotel didn't have heat and the resident was addressing the problem using an oven, according to a city housing complaint.

Police have been called to the hotel more than 900 times in the last five years to investigate reports of domestic violence, child abuse and drug use, and officers arrested one guest for dealing drugs out of the hotel, which used to be the Holiday Inn Northeast in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

The hotel, which only has 60 to 70 units deemed habitable by the city, has offered nightly and weekly stays, but, for years, it's been a long-term home for some people who have trouble getting into apartments.

A team of city officials working to address problem properties have overseen The Oasis since 2016.

Holt, who lives in St. Louis, didn't deny the hotel's issues highlighted by the city during a three-hour hearing Monday, saying he has worked to address its structural problems such as decrepit boiler and chiller systems and kick out problematic clientele by banning troublemakers and raising the nightly rate.

"The bones of the hotel are now fixed," Holt said as the board deliberated Monday afternoon. "Now, we need a lot of lipstick."