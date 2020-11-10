City to deploy contractors to plow snowy Lincoln residential streets during some storms

Lincoln officials will try out a residential snow plowing operation that deploys contractors to targeted snowy or icy side streets while city crews focus on main thoroughfares.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott announced the test project at a news conference Tuesday.

"Every storm is different, and we have been working on a more tailored approach that provides faster and more effective snow and ice removal," Elliott said. "It will take some time to create general guidelines for the timing of residential plowing, but our goal is to improve public safety and invest or allocate our limited funds wisely."

For years, the city's winter operations have prioritized arterials and school and bus routes during street clearing operations and used a 4-inch metric to determine when to plow residential streets.

That threshold drew criticism, including earlier this year from Lincoln City Council members. For years, people have said that neglecting side streets allowed them to turn into skating rinks unsafe for driving or walking, and a city task force on winter operations recommended nixing the 4-inch policy.