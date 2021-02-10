 Skip to main content
City to chip in $500K to help Lincoln fundraising effort for early childhood education
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird challenged residents to match a $500,000 city donation to the Lincoln Littles fundraising drive as it seeks to raise $1 million for early childhood education. 

In a Wednesday afternoon news conference, Gaylor Baird announced her plan to designate unspent Community Development Block Grant funds for the Lincoln Littles project.

The fund assists lower-income families with tuition so their children can attend early childhood education programs in the community, according to the campaign. 

The Lincoln Community Foundation has designated Friday — Abraham Lincoln's birthday —  as Lincoln Littles Giving Day.

A recent Lincoln Vital Signs report found that not even 1 in 10 children in poverty were enrolled in preschool programs. 

The Community Development Block Grant funds stem from coronavirus stimulus money the city received last year, Gaylor Baird said, and the Lincoln Littles mission makes it eligible for funding. 

Lincoln Littles started in 2019, and last year, the campaign raised nearly $670,000. 

To give, visit LincolnLittles.org through Friday. 

