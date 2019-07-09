The city began asphalt rejuvenation projects on streets Tuesday with more planned for the next few days.
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department Engineering Services Manager Thomas Shafer likened the work to putting lotion on your skin.
As the sun bakes and wears down driving surfaces that are susceptible to cracking, this process will help fight off environmental effects and extend the life of the street, he said.
The process requires the street to be closed for two to three hours while the liquid rejuvenator is applied via a spray applicator on a truck. It takes about two hours to dry, then sand is applied, according to James Puls, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities construction project manager.
Motorists should not drive on the streets until they have reopened to avoid getting the liquid rejuvenator on their vehicles. The contractor will return later the same day or next day to clean up the sand, according to Puls.
The rejuvenator process was used last year, but mostly in residential areas, so it was likely less visible, Shafer said.
The city's contract, for $93,000, is with Pro Seal Inc. of El Dorado, Kansas.
Dry conditions are necessary for successful application, making the project schedule dependent on the weather.
The work is scheduled to be completed on Monday. Work on Tuesday included stretches along Yolande and Madison avenues, Adams Street and 20th, 25th, 46th and 50th streets.
Work planned on Wednesday includes:
* Holdrege Street, from 19th to 27th streets
* Pear Street, from 27th to 29th streets
* Manse Avenue, from 27th Street to Bradfield Drive
* Sheridan Boulevard, from South to 33rd streets
Thursday:
* Sheridan Boulevard, from 33rd to Calvert streets
Friday:
* Pioneers Boulevard, from 31st to 40th streets (morning) and from 40th to 48th streets (afternoon)
Monday:
* 56th Street, from South to A streets
More information: lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: projects).