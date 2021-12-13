City settles 2 lawsuits, one involving conduct by ex-LPD officer, other alleging toxic workplace for women

A former Lincoln Police officer told the Lincoln City Council on Monday that sexual harassment is "pervasive" in the department.
Sarah Williams spoke Monday, at times in tears, as she recounted the physical and mental toll the experience has taken on her.
Williams spoke on the same day the council was apprised of a settlement in a lawsuit she filed against the city. The amount of the settlement was not revealed.
In a 21-page complaint, Williams' attorney, Kelly Brandon, described the sexual harassment Williams had been subjected to in her time at LPD that ranged from sexual comments from male officers that began when she was a trainee in 2013 to a male sergeant attempting to kiss her, "which was unsolicited and an unwanted advance by a supervisor."
Brandon said Williams reported those and other incidents, but nothing was done to address the culture.
Williams said that when she raised concerns to supervisors all the way up to the chief at the time, Jeff Bliemeister, nothing was done.
Instead, Williams said she was pressured to provide the name of a fellow officer who told her she'd been sexually assaulted by a male officer, but that the department did nothing to investigate it.
Williams left her job at LPD on March 6, 2019, and now works for Omaha Police.
In an interview after she spoke at Monday's council meeting, Williams said the environment for female officers in Omaha is "much more respectful" than it is in Lincoln.
She said the Omaha Police Department takes a number of steps to ensure a better work environment for women, ranging from instilling values of proper conduct in new recruits to the chief holding diversity meetings with unions and fraternal organizations.
"I feel like it's built into the organization," Williams said. "The Omaha Police Department does not tolerate sexual harassment that I've experienced."
Williams worked under two different LPD chiefs, Jim Peschong and Bliemeister. She said she didn't have much interaction with Peschong. With Bliemeister, she said he initially seemed ignorant of the issues, but when he was made aware of them, he "did not do anything to change the environment or the culture."
In January, Bliemeister left the job as chief to serve as Bryan Health's safety and security manager.
New Chief Teresa Ewins said in an emailed statement issued after Monday's meeting that the city and the police department "do not tolerate discrimination or harassment of any kind. We have strong anti-discrimination policies and have made extensive efforts to foster an inclusive and safe workplace. We take all complaints, external or internal, seriously."
But Williams said she's been told that things have gotten worse under Ewins and that female officers who have made formal complaints of sexual harassment and discrimination are facing internal affairs investigations, suspensions and firings, something the Journal Star detailed in a story on Sunday.
Female officers involved in lawsuits against LPD facing discipline, including suspensions and firings
During public testimony at Monday's council meeting, Williams named two other female officers that she said are facing retaliation from the department because of formal complaints. Officer Angela Sands has been placed on a 30-day unpaid suspension, and Officer Melissa Ripley has been passed over for promotions.
Ripley has filed a lawsuit against the department and Sands was in the council chambers and walked out with Williams and a group of women after she read her statement.
Ewins, who also attended the meeting, but who did not speak, said in a later email distributed by the city's spokesperson that the department has promptly investigated each complaint and has "taken appropriate action."
Williams detailed to the council mental and physical health issues she's faced because of the harassment, which she said continued long after she quit. She said some days she felt like she "didn't want to be alive."
She eventually quit, she said, because she felt like she didn't have any other choice.
As for her lawsuit, Williams said she is happy to have it behind her and is ready to move on, but she also said she feels like it didn't accomplish anything because nothing has changed in the department.
"I think I've wasted my time," she said.
But Williams also said she felt it was important to speak in front of the council.
"I don't think anything will change unless the City Council takes action," she said.
The council did not vote on the settlement Monday and there was no testimony from city officials.
When asked after the meeting for settlement details, including a monetary amount, City Attorney Yohance Christie said he didn't have them. He suggested the Journal Star could file an open records request to get the information. Williams' attorney also declined to specify an amount.
In a statement, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said her administration is "committed to responding to allegations of any wrongdoing within our organization, while ensuring that all employees are held accountable for their job performance."
"Complaints are taken seriously not only because it is the right thing to do, but because we value having a team that is operating cohesively and effectively to serve our community."
Also Monday, the council was apprised of a settlement with another Lincoln woman, a member of the public, who alleged the police department failed to act when she came forward with allegations of sexual abuse at the hands of former long-time police officer Greg Cody.
His victim had sought $1 million when she filed her claim in 2018.
In that case, attorney Kathleen Neary said the city allowed her client to be "repeatedly subjected to sexual and physical assaults and/or unwelcomed sexual and physical contact" by an employee of the police department from mid-2016 to October 2017.
In general, the Journal Star does not identify victims of sexual assault.
Cody retired from the department amid an investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol and is serving a 12- to 16-year prison sentence for first-degree sexual assault.
In the criminal case, the Lincoln woman reported more than a year's worth of interactions with Cody, including about 50 sexual encounters that she described as forced.
She told investigators she felt coerced because Cody didn't take her into emergency protective custody, but she feared he still could, which would have jeopardized her ability to keep her children.
Cody, a 27-year veteran officer at the time of his arrest, maintained it was consensual but was found guilty at trial.
Reached Monday about the settlement, Neary said: "The parties have reached an amicable settlement in this matter."
The council did not vote on that settlement either, and the city did not provide any details.
