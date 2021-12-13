City settles 2 lawsuits, one involving conduct by ex-LPD officer, other alleging toxic workplace for women

As for her lawsuit, Williams said she is happy to have it behind her and is ready to move on, but she also said she feels like it didn't accomplish anything because nothing has changed in the department.

"I think I've wasted my time," she said.

But Williams also said she felt it was important to speak in front of the council.

"I don't think anything will change unless the City Council takes action," she said.

The council did not vote on the settlement Monday and there was no testimony from city officials.

When asked after the meeting for settlement details, including a monetary amount, City Attorney Yohance Christie said he didn't have them. He suggested the Journal Star could file an open records request to get the information. Williams' attorney also declined to specify an amount.

In a statement, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said her administration is "committed to responding to allegations of any wrongdoing within our organization, while ensuring that all employees are held accountable for their job performance."