City's draft rules for short-term rentals like Airbnb in Lincoln an 'overreach,' owners say

Rebekah Schmitz didn't set out to make "The Teal Oasis" a short-term rental when she bought the tumbledown bungalow on South 27th Street in 2018.
But Schmitz, who flips houses, realized the renovation needed in the basement made it a better investment if she marketed the home for Airbnb guests rather than sell it or try to rent it to long-term tenants, she said.
So she overhauled the home and transformed its backyard from a jungle to a cozy, landscaped hangout with porch swings, a gazebo and a fire pit.
And, to distinguish this home, she painted it teal to give the Near South neighborhood home some New Orleans flavor.
It is one of two Airbnb properties she has in central Lincoln, and she sees short-term rental property owners as key investors in otherwise overlooked Lincoln neighborhoods.
"I feel like, honestly, we’re a small army that’s doing a great service to the revitalization of Lincoln” Schmitz said in an interview last week.
But Schmitz and others like her say a draft city policy regulating short-term rentals would force them to sell their growing small business ventures.
At issue in the draft policy for them is a requirement the properties available as short-term rentals be the primary residence of the host, a mandate used by cities like Madison, Wisconsin; Denver; Boulder, Colorado; and Oklahoma City, according to a city policy analysis.
To get a city license, short-term rental operators in Lincoln would need to show proof they live in the residence at least six months out of the year.
"Effectively, it would be putting people who are operating small businesses out of business," said Zach Harsin, who has a Haymarket apartment on Airbnb.
Harsin and other short-term rental owners believe the city can address the bad actors without running good operators who don't live in their rentals out of town by removing this requirement.
Though some short-term rentals have caused concern in Lincoln and spawned a legal fight in Capitol Beach, the city hasn't had an overwhelming number of complaints about them, Chief Assistant City Attorney Chris Connolly said.
Rather, a state law passed last year — which barred cities from banning short-term rentals— created an impetus for city officials in Lincoln to craft their own rules.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird unveiled the draft policy earlier this month, and city staff will host a second open house Wednesday to gather input.
The city hopes to formally propose guidelines to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission in March.
Lincoln's plowing new territory and trying to accommodate everyone involved because the city doesn't believe any one party should control this issue, Connolly said.
"We don’t want anyone to have to sell property because they think the regulations are too strong," Connolly said.
"We just want to have a set of regulations that is respectful to the property owners, so they can conduct their business, but is also respectful to the community and the neighborhood."
Before the state law, Lincoln allowed short-term rentals under a zoning law called home occupation, which was designed to allow people to run a business in their home so long as it only used 20% of the space, Connolly said.
But neighbors of some properties began complaining to the city that wild parties and the disruption caused by constant turnover was ruining the fabric of their neighborhoods, he said.
The city lacked teams to investigate complaints, so when they did come in, Lincoln Building and Safety staff would look to see if they could find an advertisement for the rental online, then call the owners and notify them of the complaint.
It was time-consuming, and "we didn't have a lot of results," Connolly said.
The city never charged anyone, he said.
Wild parties aren't just a concern for neighbors, but also for homeowners, they said.
Megan Ahern has smart locks on the doors of her Airbnb home near Second and D streets because she takes her no-parties rule seriously, she said.
"I know when, every time someone opens the door," Ahern said.
Some operators she knows have decibel meters or use cameras to monitor activity at their property, she said.
They want to be good neighbors and prevent damage in their places so they're easier to turn around for the next guest, Harsin said. The reviews they get from guests are crucial to their business.
Many of the guests at The Teal Oasis are families looking to get under one roof in Lincoln for a wedding, funeral, college graduation or to visit someone in the hospital, Schmitz said.
At her bungalow, they want a calm and relaxing getaway, she said.
She hasn't had issues with parties, and she believes the city could work with short-term rental operators to correct issues and use fines to punish problem properties.
Ahern, who believes the policy as written is an overreach, wants to expand and do more short-term rentals, but the draft city policy makes that an uncertainty, she said.
"What are we all going to do with these properties?” she asked. "Sell them and hope that no other party people move into them?"
Harsin, 30, believes short-term rentals help increase Lincoln's attractiveness for travelers younger than 35, who expect these options when visiting new cities, he said.
"They look amazing on the outside, and they’re improving houses in neighborhoods that need it," Harsin said.
"All of which would go by the wayside if this policy went through."
