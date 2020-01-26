City's draft rules for short-term rentals like Airbnb in Lincoln an 'overreach,' owners say

The city lacked teams to investigate complaints, so when they did come in, Lincoln Building and Safety staff would look to see if they could find an advertisement for the rental online, then call the owners and notify them of the complaint.

It was time-consuming, and "we didn't have a lot of results," Connolly said.

The city never charged anyone, he said.

Wild parties aren't just a concern for neighbors, but also for homeowners, they said.

Megan Ahern has smart locks on the doors of her Airbnb home near Second and D streets because she takes her no-parties rule seriously, she said.

"I know when, every time someone opens the door," Ahern said.

Some operators she knows have decibel meters or use cameras to monitor activity at their property, she said.

They want to be good neighbors and prevent damage in their places so they're easier to turn around for the next guest, Harsin said. The reviews they get from guests are crucial to their business.

Many of the guests at The Teal Oasis are families looking to get under one roof in Lincoln for a wedding, funeral, college graduation or to visit someone in the hospital, Schmitz said.