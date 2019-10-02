Lincoln's cyclists biked their way to the city's fifth championship in a national competition in the last seven years.
The city repeated as the National Bike Challenge champion in the 150,000-to-400,000 population bracket, beating out 16 other communities that included New Orleans and St. Paul, Minnesota, according to a city news release.
During the challenge, tens of thousands of cyclists compete to ride the most miles between May 1 through Sept. 30.
The back-to-back wins among mid-sized cities comes after Lincoln won the overall championship in 2013, 2016 and 2017.
Over 800 Lincoln cyclists pedaled nearly 580,000 miles during this year's competition.
Only cyclists in the Bay Area and Atlanta, which compete in the largest population division, logged more miles than Lincoln.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird congratulated riders on their latest cycling championship in a news release Tuesday.
"Rain or shine, over the past five months our riders averaged more than 700 miles each," Gaylor Baird said. "We can all be proud of their efforts to continue Lincoln's reputation as a great place to live and ride."
A celebration, including food trucks, raffles, awards and commemorative T-shirts, will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Zipline Brewing Co., 2100 Magnum Circle.