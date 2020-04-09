You are the owner of this article.
City reports 3 more COVID-19 cases
City reports 3 more COVID-19 cases

Virus

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

Testing has confirmed three more cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln, bringing the total number of cases in Lancaster County to 42, health officials said Thursday. 

Information about the new cases was expected at an afternoon news briefing on the coronavirus. 

On Wednesday, the city reported its first death from the virus, a man in his 50s who had an underlying health condition. 

Nebraska has reported 567 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and Lancaster County has the third highest number of cases behind Douglas and Hall counties, according to city and state health data. 

Statewide, 14 people have died from the viral disease.

This is a developing story. Return to Journalstar.com for updates.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

