City recommends removal of beer limit for Lincoln ax-throwing bar

Lincoln's City Council recommended the state chop up the two-beer limit imposed on a downtown ax-throwing bar Monday, citing the need to reward the safe business.

Craft Axe Throwing, 1821 N St., sought the rule change earlier this month from the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.

Bartenders there tally on wristbands the number of beers or ciders their patrons consume, and anyone who's had more than two drinks can't chuck axes in the fenced-off throwing lanes. The venue doesn't serve hard liquor.

Olivia German, director of experience for Craft Axe Throwing, said it's the only consumption limit on any of the business' six locations in the U.S., including one in Omaha.

Company officials agreed to the condition when they sought a liquor license and the city's blessing at a City Council meeting in December 2018. It marked the first and, so far, only ax-throwing bar with a liquor license.

But they want to remove the limit to allow for flexibility for people who are spending several hours there at corporate events or parties, Cabe Harwood said.

Lincoln police have not had problems at the bar, said Assistant City Attorney Tonya Peters, who advises the Police Department.