City: Proposed regulations for home bakers in Lincoln add 'higher level of protection' from food-borne illness

"We have child care centers that are bigger than some towns, so we have need for a little higher level of protection,” Holmes said.

Even baked goods can spread hepatitis A or salmonella, Holmes said.

By having kitchen inspections, health department officials can help ensure cottage food operators use safe food-handling practices and mitigate that risk, he said.

The regulations require operators to keep pets and non-toilet-trained children out of the kitchen while food is being prepared, among other requirements, according to the ordinance.

The inspections would likely be scheduled with the operator since food preparation is more irregular than in a restaurant, Holmes said.

Neither the Grand Island nor Omaha health departments have pursued similar regulations, according to Holmes.

No one testified in opposition to the bill at the hearing.

But the Institute of Justice, a Washington, D.C., libertarian and civil liberties advocacy group, issued a news release calling the ordinance unnecessary and unconstitutional.