City officials — hit with lifeguard shortages like cities across the country last year — are getting an early start with two hiring fairs this month for hundreds of seasonal jobs.

During a news conference, city officials touted the benefits of taking one of the more than 450 summer jobs for the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

“We are getting ready to turn up the sizzle this summer,” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. “With the new, streamlined, one-stop shop format of these two job fairs, we are making it easier than ever before to be a part of this amazing team that creates a fantastic summer for our community.”

Those jobs help staff maintenance, summer events and activities at the city’s 136 parks, along its 134 miles of trails, at its nine pools, six recreation centers, five golf courses and the Pioneers Park Nature Center.

Of the more than 450 jobs, about 250 of them are for lifeguards, a shortage of which caused reduced hours last year at Lincoln's pools and led to public pool closures across the country.

Parks and Recreation Director Maggie Stuckey-Ross said they’ve seen a renewed interest in summer jobs across Lincoln’s peer cities and hope to see that happen here. Pay ranges differ depending on the job, but Stuckey-Ross said some of those pay rates have increased to attract workers.

“We are hopeful with these job fairs we will be able to get ahead of the curve,” she said.

Jobs range from lifeguards, swimming lessons staff and concessions workers at pools to recreation program leaders and assistants and Special Olympics coaches to laborers in the city's parks, trails, ballfields and public gardens.

Jobs are available for those as young as age 16.

The city has held similar job fairs for positions where they've suffered shortages, like bus drivers.

The job fairs will be March 25 from 1-4 p.m. at the F Street Community Center, 1225 F St.; and March 30 from 2-6 p.m. at the Muny Building, 2100 M St.

Attendees will be able to talk to parks staff and complete an application and interview at each location. Attendees do not need to bring a resume.

City officials recommend applicants sign up for notifications once they create an account by selecting the e-notification menu bar at jobs.lincoln.ne.gov. Jobs will be posted at lincoln.ne.gov/summerjobs.

