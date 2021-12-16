City plans 17 new street projects using sales tax revenue

The city plans 17 new street improvement projects in the coming year using revenue from the quarter-cent sales tax approved by voters in 2019, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced Thursday.

They will include 14 improvements to existing streets and three new projects in northeast Lincoln, Air Park and on a portion of Rokeby Road in south Lincoln.

In the first two years, the city has either begun or completed 25 projects using sales tax revenue, a program dubbed Lincoln On The Move, which officials say allows the city to spend 25% more on street projects.

Gaylor Baird said it’s clear the program is making a difference.

“Our streets are an important part of our city’s infrastructure, as they provide a safe way to get to work, to school, to the grocery store, to the big game or big concert,'' she said.

The city began collecting sales tax in October 2019, started the first projects in the spring of 2020 and will continue collecting the sales tax until September of 2025.