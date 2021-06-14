 Skip to main content
City passes new rules for short-term rentals without requiring 600 feet of space between them
Short-term Rental Regulation

Rebekah Schmitz, operator of a short-term rental on South 27th Street, says most of the people who stay in her bungalow are looking for a calm and relaxing getaway. 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

The Lincoln City Council on Monday approved rules governing short-term rentals that don’t require 600 feet of space between them or include occupancy limits in downtown high-rises.

The rules represent the city’s attempt to find a compromise between two groups: Neighbors who say large parties in short-term rentals create noise and parking headaches and property owners who thought the proposed rules were too restrictive.

The city decided to draft rules after the Legislature passed a law in 2019 preventing cities from banning short-term rentals, initially proposing rules that would have required that property owners live in the rentals.

The pandemic put a halt to the work, but city officials picked it up again in January and property owners made clear their opposition to the residency requirement.

The new proposed rules, approved by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission, scrapped the residency requirement but included the 600-foot spacing rule — the equivalent of about two city blocks — for all properties except those in commercially zoned areas. That primarily includes downtown high-rises.

The proposed rules also exempted complexes with more than 100 units from the spacing requirement, though large units in both commercial and residential areas would have been limited to having no more than 10% of their units used as short-term rentals.

On Monday, City Councilman Richard Meginnis proposed two changes: doing away with the 600-foot spacing rule for at least a year and eliminating the 10% occupancy requirement for commercial high-rises. Those in residential areas would still have to abide by the occupancy limits.

Meginnis’ amendment requires that the city track short-term rental activity and review the spacing rule — or lack thereof — after a year and make changes if necessary.

Among the problems with the 600-foot rule, he said, is that it would prohibit duplex owners from using both units as short-term rentals.

Councilwoman Jane Raybould said she supported Meginnis’ amendment because of the review provision and the fact that the new rules allow the city to revoke licenses of short-term rental users if they have more than three verified complaints in a year.

The new rules require the short-term rentals be licensed annually and pay a $250 registration fee each year. 

“We are going to watch this very carefully,” Raybould said. “Over this year we are going to reassess and reevaluate.”

Raybould took issue with people who testified at last week's council meeting and suggested the 600-foot spacing rule violated the 2019 law that prevents cities from banning short-term rentals. The new law clearly allows them, she said.

“We do have the authority to come up with rules and regulations that impact our municipality,” she said.

Meginnis’ amendment on eliminating the spacing requirement passed by a narrow margin, with Bennie Shobe, James Michael Bowers and Tammy Ward voting against it.

Ward noted that the Near South Neighborhood Association supported the new rules that include the spacing requirement. She also said noise and parking problems caused by the short-term rental near one man's home prompted him to move because the city couldn't do anything without rules in place. 

The council unanimously supported Meginnis' amendment to eliminate the 10% occupancy requirement in downtown high-rises and other commercially-zoned property. And despite concerns with Meginnis' spacing amendment, council members unanimously approved the new rules.

City officials said a 4% occupancy tax — the same one hotels pay — would generate about $10,000 a year and offset the cost of electronic collection and tracking of the rentals.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

Local government reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

