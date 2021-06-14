City passes new rules for short-term rentals without requiring 600 feet of space between them

On Monday, City Councilman Richard Meginnis proposed two changes: doing away with the 600-foot spacing rule for at least a year and eliminating the 10% occupancy requirement for commercial high-rises. Those in residential areas would still have to abide by the occupancy limits.

Meginnis’ amendment requires that the city track short-term rental activity and review the spacing rule — or lack thereof — after a year and make changes if necessary.

Among the problems with the 600-foot rule, he said, is that it would prohibit duplex owners from using both units as short-term rentals.

Councilwoman Jane Raybould said she supported Meginnis’ amendment because of the review provision and the fact that the new rules allow the city to revoke licenses of short-term rental users if they have more than three verified complaints in a year.

The new rules require the short-term rentals be licensed annually and pay a $250 registration fee each year.

“We are going to watch this very carefully,” Raybould said. “Over this year we are going to reassess and reevaluate.”