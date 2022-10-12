 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City parks foundation hires new executive director

  Updated
Randy Gordon, who spent the past nine years with the Nebraska State Education Association, will be the new executive director of the Lincoln Parks Foundation.

Gordon will replace Maggie Stuckey-Ross, who left the post in May to become the director of the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department after 22-year director Lynn Johnson retired. Gordon begins his new duties Monday.

Gordon spent his career working with diverse groups across education, community and government.

He taught at Belmont and Cavett elementary schools in Lincoln for 15 years, then taught school in Longmont, Colorado, for four years. He also was a consultant and facilitator for parenting and discipline programs.

In 2013, he joined the Arbor Day Foundation as manager of the Tree City USA, Tree Line USA recognition programs and the Partners in Community Forestry National Conference.

At the NSEA, Gordon worked as the central Nebraska field rep and later as director of collective bargaining.

“Lincoln Parks Foundation is thrilled to begin working with Randy on our many goals to maintain and create amazing green spaces in our community,” said Bradley Brandt, parks foundation board president.

The foundation has partnered with the parks and recreation department to enhance public park places and spaces since 1992, Stuckey-Ross said.

“With Randy's dynamic leadership, contagious enthusiasm, and community experience, the Foundation will continue to make a difference in Lincoln for years to come,” she said.

Gordon and his wife, Tracy, have four grown children.

“Our parks are critical to the health and well-being of all ages and should be accessible and functional across all parts of the city,” he said.

Randy Gordon

Gordon

 Courtesy photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

