City Parks and Recreation's 10-year facilities plan: a to-do list with not enough money to do it all

How to comment

The plan is available online at parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

Printed copies are available at the Parks and Recreation offices at 3131 O St.

Public comments, accepted through Oct. 8, can be submitted:

* Through the link on the website

* By emailing parks@lincoln.ne.gov

* By dropping comments off at the department’s offices or mailing them to the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department, 3131 O St. No. 300, Lincoln, NE 68501.

Comments will be reviewed by staff and a committee of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.