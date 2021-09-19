City Parks and Recreation's 10-year facilities plan: a to-do list with not enough money to do it all

Lights illuminating the ballfields at Holmes Lake Park, where the crack of softball bats signal summer slipping into fall, are on a list.
So are $600,000 in renovations to city pools and a $2 million water main replacement in Pioneers Park.
They’re among the additions to a long, detailed to-do list for the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department, which handles facilities worth more than $400 million, not including the land those recreational facilities sit on or the city’s golf courses.
Managing the playground equipment, basketball and tennis courts in the city’s 137 parks, its ballfields and swimming pools and 112 miles of trails involves a list that looks forward 10 years, a document the city created in 2013 and updates every two years.
The 10-year facilities plan details all the work that needs to be done and points out a reality: There’s more to be done than money to do it.
“We’ll use every bit of what’s available to us, but it means we’ll leave some things that need attention unattended,” said J.J. Yost, the department’s planning and facilities manager.
The draft of the plan, on which Parks and Rec officials are seeking public comment through Oct. 8, details nearly $39 million in repairs and replacement of sidewalks and parking lots, trail bridges and swimming pools, picnic shelters and playground equipment and myriad other work.
It also includes $48 million in projects the department anticipates needing to add to keep up with the city’s growth.
That total — nearly $88 million — looks forward a decade. If you annualize those numbers, it means that Parks and Rec needs roughly $3.87 million a year for repairs and replacement of existing facilities. That number includes $234,000 to replace and plant new trees across the city and $422,000 a year to remove and replace ash trees in danger from the Emerald Ash Borer infestation.
The department gets about $300,000 a year in leases for cell tower equipment on city park property; $1.1 million a year in keno funds and $500,000-$800,000 a year in general city revenue.
That leaves a gap between $1 million and $1.3 million between the to-do list and the money available to check things off it. Parks and Rec officials have suggested a bond issue could help fill the gap and pay for future parks, but admit such a bond issue — given discussion of a new library and other priorities — is unlikely in the near future.
As for new projects, there's $5.7 million needed for neighborhood parks and trails in newer parts of town that will be paid for with impact fees; and $42.4 million in bigger projects that will require additional funding not yet identified — likely through fundraising campaigns or grants.
Annual revenue from impact fees, paid by developers for infrastructure costs, are about a quarter of a million dollars short of what’s needed to meet that $5.7 million projection, parks officials say.
City of Lincoln looks 30 years into future, sees growth east, south and building in existing neighborhoods
The $42.4 million in bigger projects the city would like to tackle at some point include priorities such as $9 million for a new park in the West Haymarket and $4.5 million to buy land for a trail corridor that follows the South Beltway.
The document, which will ultimately be approved by the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, is used to help the department develop its capital improvement program, which will ultimately be part of the biennial budget included in the one proposed by the mayor and approved by the City Council.
The millions in upkeep listed in the plan is divided into priorities, which indicates just how far out on the horizon they sit.
Those marked as “A” are the highest priority and among those projects most likely to make it into the capital improvement program, which means they’d likely be completed within two years.
Those in the “B” category will likely be tackled in the next 3-6 years.
The “C” category includes the outliers in the seven- to 10-year range.
Most of the things added to the plan this year are in the B and C category, so although replacing the lights at Holmes and Ballard parks are now on the plan, it’s likely to be seven years or more before that happens. New ballfield lights at Sawyer Snell will happen a little sooner, in 3-6 years.
The $17.5 million of highest-priority projects — not all of which will make it into the next two-year budget — are heavy on hard-surface repairs of trails, parking lots and basketball courts, Yost said.
“That’s where our biggest backlog is,” he said. There’s so many, and, as you get behind, it’s so hard to get caught up.”
There are a few playground replacements or renovations ranked in the top priorities: Easterday, Stuhr and Belmont playgrounds, for example. Some already are included in the capital improvement plan.
'Go big or go home' — longtime family autism advocate and young mom work for all-inclusive playground
Replacing the train-themed play piece in Iron Horse Park in the Haymarket is on the “A” list, as are resurfacing tennis courts in the Highlands and renovating the picnic shelter at Oak Lake Park.
Some of those priorities, of course, can change.
Replacing playground equipment at Antelope Park was a “B” priority, but recent discussions with advocates who want to see a new fully inclusive playground in Lincoln could move that up the list, said Parks and Recreation Director Lynn Johnson.
And all that planning is subject to the whims of fate: the swimming pool pump not on any plan that decides not to work when city staff fills up the pool in anticipation of summer.
“It just reminds me I’m not really in control,” Yost said.
