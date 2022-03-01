 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City ombudsman running for Lancaster County district court clerk

Lin Quenzer, ombudsman for the city and a pastor at Sacred Winds Native American Mission, is running for Lancaster County clerk of the district court.

Quenzer, a Democrat, said in a news release that her leadership and experience as ombudsman would allow her to level the playing field for people accessing the courts.

Lin Quenzer

Lin Quenzer, 2022 Lancaster County clerk of the district court candidate

She will face incumbent Troy Hawk, a Republican running for his third term, in the November primary.

In partnership with other governmental agencies, Quenzer said she led development of one of the first online resources for residents to report city law violations directly to departments in 2005 and was instrumental in creating an app to streamline the process.

As clerk, she said, she would use that expertise to help users understand the district court’s electronic filing system.

As ombudsman, Quenzer also helps make city government services accessible to average people, expertise she said will allow her to prioritize operational efficiencies and ensure equitable access to all district court services, including child support issues and notification of court proceedings or responding to summons.

Quenzer has been city ombudsman for 23 years under six mayoral administrations and has been the principal pastor at Sacred Winds Native American Mission UMC since 2014.

She is on the board of directors for the United States Ombudsman Association, and has served on the boards of Joining Our United Resources for Native Youth, Open Harvest Food Co-op and the Salvation Army. She has served on the rules committee and chaired the Nebraska Democratic Party’s LGBT caucus and served as the city’s LGBTQ liaison.

She earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from the College of St. Mary in Omaha, and took women’s studies courses at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and music courses from Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

Quenzer and her wife, Barbara Baier, a Lincoln Board of Education member, have one adult son, Robert.

