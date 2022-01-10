City officials: Tech company expansion would help connect future park to the South Haymarket

The company plans to add a three-story addition to the west side of the Cotswold Building at 311 S. Seventh St., which has been the company's home since 1997, 10 years after it was founded by John Woollam as a spinoff of research he was doing at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Estimated to cost about $20 million, the project will add 57,000 square feet of space, more than doubling the existing 40,482 square feet. It also would include other enhancements to the building, such as facade improvements and a new dock area.

Marvin said the expansion also is consistent with the downtown master plan’s goal of trying to create a “talent pipeline” in the downtown area that encourages young people who graduate from the university to live and work in Lincoln and the downtown area.

Cathy Rustermier, the company's human resources manager and daughter of its founder, said the company employs 66 people, who all have college degrees or are working on them, and 85% of those employees graduated from Nebraska schools.

Both the planning commission and the Historic Preservation Commission have approved the redevelopment plans.