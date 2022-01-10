City officials: Tech company expansion would help connect future park to the South Haymarket

A major expansion of a longtime high-tech company in the Haymarket would help connect a future downtown park to the area, officials told the City Council during a public hearing Monday.
J.A. Woollam Co., which makes light-measuring instruments called spectroscopic ellipsometers, is planning to double the size of its existing headquarters at Seventh and M streets.
City Urban Development Director Dan Marvin said the company’s expansion plans are among the first since the city unveiled a master plan to draw people to Haymarket South and better connect the area to the South Salt Creek neighborhoods.
The Cotswold Building, which was built in 1894, sits at the edge of the planned South Haymarket Park and houses J.A. Woollam Co. The company's charitable foundation donated $1 million to the park project in 2019.
The company’s plans — including 35 parking stalls on the north side of the building — will help integrate the area with the future park planned for a plot of land at Seventh and N streets.
During the day, those parking stalls will be used by employees and at night and on weekends it can be used by park patrons, Marvin said. Plans also include pedestrian access to the park.
“This is a real exciting project,” Marvin said.
The company plans to add a three-story addition to the west side of the Cotswold Building at 311 S. Seventh St., which has been the company's home since 1997, 10 years after it was founded by John Woollam as a spinoff of research he was doing at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Estimated to cost about $20 million, the project will add 57,000 square feet of space, more than doubling the existing 40,482 square feet. It also would include other enhancements to the building, such as facade improvements and a new dock area.
Marvin said the expansion also is consistent with the downtown master plan’s goal of trying to create a “talent pipeline” in the downtown area that encourages young people who graduate from the university to live and work in Lincoln and the downtown area.
Cathy Rustermier, the company's human resources manager and daughter of its founder, said the company employs 66 people, who all have college degrees or are working on them, and 85% of those employees graduated from Nebraska schools.
Both the planning commission and the Historic Preservation Commission have approved the redevelopment plans.
The building was originally three stories and was used as a factory and warehouse for a paint company, then later became a grocery store. In 1944, most of the building was destroyed by fire and it was renovated into a one-story building. A second floor was added in 1991.
The project will be eligible for $3 million to $4 million in tax-increment financing, a tool that allows developers to use the increased future property taxes a project generates to pay for certain upfront costs.
The City Council will vote Jan. 24 on a zoning change and whether the project conforms to the downtown redevelopment plan. A redevelopment agreement also must be negotiated with the city and approved by the council.
The council Monday also approved a zoning change that will allow plans for more development at the former Yankee Hill Country Club site to move forward.
The main part of the proposal is a car dealership on the northeast corner of 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road. The development would include other commercial space, including a 16-pump gas station, as well as office space and 221 housing units.
The plan would redevelop all of the remaining land that used to be the golf course. In early 2020, the city approved an 860-unit apartment complex on 54 acres of the golf course near 48th Street and Yankee Hill Road.
Later, the golf course's owners sold 23 acres at the corner of 40th and Yankee Hill to Sid Dillon automotive group and announced plans last October to tear down the clubhouse and auction off equipment.
