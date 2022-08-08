City officials: Foxtail Meadows meet's city's affordable, mixed-income housing goals

Lincoln officials on Monday touted a planned housing development called Foxtail Meadows near South Folsom Street and West Pioneers Boulevard, saying it checks lots of boxes in the comprehensive plan.

“This is a really exciting project that we have before us,” said Dan Marvin, the city’s urban development director. “I don’t think there’s many places we’ve done an affordable housing project on 53 acres. And this is really outstanding.”

The council has already approved a blight study, annexations and zoning changes for the project and Monday was asked to consider whether the project conforms to the city/county comprehensive plan.

Marvin and Tom Huston, an attorney representing the developer, said the development checks many of the boxes for both the comprehensive plan and the city’s affordable housing action plan.

“One of the goals of the comp plan is mixed-use development and this hits that square on the nose,” Marvin said.

Fred Hoppe, the developer, secured low-income housing tax credits to help finance the project, which will help finance 131 affordable units, and he got additional credits for another 35 affordable units.

Ultimately, the project could include up to 650 housing units that will include workforce housing, as well as some market-rate homes, Huston said.

“Not only does it conform with (the comp plan) but it is driven by some of the premises of the comprehensive plan and most importantly the affordable housing action plan,” Huston said. “It’s a very unique development.”

Hoppe said he's been working on the project for more than a year to create what will ultimately be a mixed-income neighborhood with some retail, apartments, row-style houses, apartments and single-family homes.

Assuming the council finds the project conforms to the comprehensive plan at its Aug. 15 meeting, the council will be asked to approve a redevelopment plan and an amendment to the annexation agreement in the coming months, Marvin said.

“Hopefully that will pave the way for a whole new neighborhood on the west side of Lincoln,” he said.

Hoppe, through a subsidiary called SOFO Housing LLC, plans to develop the land it bought from Hope Reformed Church in southwest Lincoln in two phases.