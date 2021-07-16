City officials defend action this week to pack up west Lincoln homeless encampment

But city officials said they worked through agencies connected with the Lincoln Homeless Coalition to make sure people living there knew of their plans.

Beginning on June 24, workers with Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach began to spread the word that city officials were going to clear the area, Carlson said.

Susanne Blue, Matt Talbot executive director, said they made announcements about the upcoming action at mealtimes and an outreach worker went to the encampment and talked to five people staying there.

“They were very agreeable. They knew it was coming and packed up their supplies,” she said.

The outreach worker saw indications that others had already moved on.

“It’s a pretty tight network and communication is prevalent,” Blue said. “I really think between the different groups in the homeless coalition the word was spread.”

Carlson said that between July 7-9 outreach workers found the encampment had been abandoned, and it was still abandoned on Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, city crews brought front loaders and dumpsters in to clean up the site.