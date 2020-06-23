City of Lincoln's sales tax collections down, but not as bad as expected

June sales tax collections in Lincoln dropped considerably from a year ago but not as much as city officials were expecting.
Data presented to the City Council show that June collections, which reflect tax receipts from April, were down more than 13% compared with the same month in 2019.
Compared with budget projections, the numbers were a bit better, down a little less than 12%.
That’s considerably better than city forecasts from earlier this year that predicted sales tax collections could be down as much as 40% in both June and July.
"I think right now we're cautiously optimistic," said city Finance Director Brandon Kauffman.
He said the city is still being cautious in putting together a budget for next year.
"We don't know right now what the future entails," he said, noting that the Husker football season, which generates more than $5 million in economic activity for the city for each home game, is still up in the air.
"There are just so many unknowns right now," Kaufman said.
On Friday, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird talked about sales tax receipts, noting they were a “reflection of our community’s efforts to stifle the spread of COVID-19 by limiting in-person dining, barbers, hairstylists and other business operations.”
“Because those critical health changes continued for many weeks, we expect that our May sales tax receipts will be similarly down,” she said.
Gaylor Baird’s proposed draft budget accounts for likely declines in sales tax revenue and includes cuts to some city operations that are “necessary to balance our budget.”
Among the cuts proposed to deal with a projected $12 million budget gap are reducing library days of operation from every day to six days a week, wage freezes for some city employees and increases in fees.
The city is continuing department budget hearings on Tuesday.
A final draft budget for public review is likely by mid- to late July, with a public hearing at the City Council scheduled for Aug. 3.
