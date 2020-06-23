City of Lincoln's sales tax collections down, but not as bad as expected

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June sales tax collections in Lincoln dropped considerably from a year ago but not as much as city officials were expecting.

Data presented to the City Council show that June collections, which reflect tax receipts from April, were down more than 13% compared with the same month in 2019.

Compared with budget projections, the numbers were a bit better, down a little less than 12%.

That’s considerably better than city forecasts from earlier this year that predicted sales tax collections could be down as much as 40% in both June and July.

"I think right now we're cautiously optimistic," said city Finance Director Brandon Kauffman.

He said the city is still being cautious in putting together a budget for next year.

"We don't know right now what the future entails," he said, noting that the Husker football season, which generates more than $5 million in economic activity for the city for each home game, is still up in the air.

"There are just so many unknowns right now," Kaufman said.