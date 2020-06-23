City of Lincoln to consolidate recycling collection sites

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The city will consolidate its recycling drop-off sites from 19 neighborhood sites to four or five main collection sites to save an estimated $2 million per year.

The change is expected to be completed in December.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott said the decision increases efficiency and will help the division manage budget restrictions caused by the pandemic.

“Requiring our collector trucks to drive to 19 different locations to pick up bins and then transfer them to our solid waste operation is expensive and not sustainable,” she said.

Elliott said LTU will begin closing sites as early as next week. Signs notifying residents of site closures and directing residents to other sites will be posted during the transition.

Two current collection sites have been selected as final sites: the Seacrest Field parking lot at 70th and A streets and the North 48th Street Transfer Station at 5101 N. 48th St. These sites will be expanded as other sites are closed.

The other two or three locations have not been determined, and new sites will be available to all Lincoln and Lancaster County residents.