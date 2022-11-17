 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Lincoln tests faster, cheaper way to repair streets in residential areas

  • Updated
  • 0
Street repair

The city used PressurePave on more than 4 miles of residential streets in Lincoln neighborhoods to test a new process it says is quicker and less expensive than traditional technology to repair and maintain some streets.

The city is using a new process to repair and maintain streets that is quicker and less expensive than traditional technology, according to city officials.

Developed by a Missouri company, the process involves injecting a crack sealant into the pavement while simultaneously applying a thin asphalt overlay, said Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott.

Lincoln, the first city in Nebraska to use the new technology called PressurePave, repaired more than 4 miles of residential streets in the Meadowlane, Fox Hollow and Crown Pointe neighborhoods in September, Elliott said.

The area included streets between O and Vine from 70th to 84th street, as well as those near Van Dorn Street between 70th and 84th.

The new process is designed for asphalt streets that have deteriorated beyond the point of simple maintenance but are not in poor enough condition to require more extensive repairs, Elliott said.

The more extensive repairs -- called mill and overlay -- involve replacing the street’s top layer. They are both more expensive and require longer street closures, Elliott said.

PressurePave can preserve streets for up to 10 years at one-fifth the cost in a fraction of the time, causing minimal disruption to residents and businesses, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said.

“This innovation is truly a win, win, win,” she said.

Street repair

The city contracted with Donelson Construction Co. to do the 4 miles of streets, plus additional minor maintenance, for $550,000. A similarly sized mill and overlay project would have cost $3.35 million and typically takes about 10 weeks to complete, Elliott said.

The technology will reduce potholes by filling the cracks where potholes begin when water seeps in and freezes, then thaws, she said. 

LTU plans to use the technology for a similar-sized project in 2023 on yet-to-be-determined streets, Elliott said. The new project will also test the performance of the materials, she said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

Local government reporter

Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised.

