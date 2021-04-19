City of Lincoln seeks to issue $21.7M in bonds for projects, sidewalks, streetlights, snowplows

* $1.9 million to help pay for a new senior center at Victory Park on the Veterans Affairs campus on 70th Street, south of O Street. The project will move the center from near 10th and O streets to a renovated space in the old Veterans Affairs outpatient services clinic. That would put a number of services under one roof, including fitness, care management education, food service and counseling. The remainder of the $3.6 million renovation cost would come from the sale of the downtown building, which is jointly owned by the city and county. Victory Park is a $23.9 million project to replace the outpatient VA clinic and add housing for seniors and veterans.

* $6.2 million for a new recreation center in Air Park, which will replace the center now in 65-year-old former barracks, which is in significant disrepair. The new center would be adjacent to Arnold Elementary School, so students who attend the Community Learning Center at the school wouldn’t have to cross busy Northwest 48th Street. The Williams Branch Library, now attached to the school, would move to the new center. About $1 million in general funds, $1 million in private money and $75,000 in impact fees would also be used to pay for the nearly $8.4 million project. The COPs would be paid back with keno funds.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}