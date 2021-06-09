City of Lincoln owns 2,000 acres of farmland; urban agriculture project planned

A little local government trivia: The city of Lincoln owns about 2,000 acres of farmland.
City officials recently announced they wanted to use about 10 acres of land in the West Haymarket adjacent to the People’s City Mission for an urban agriculture project.
That’s new, but the city’s farming chops aren’t: For years it has owned farmland, most of it outside the city limits.
A small portion is land was donated to the Parks and Recreation Department for future parks, but most is near the city's wellfields near Ashland, the water resource recovery (or wastewater) facilities and the landfills.
The city hires a company to manage the land: finding tenants to farm the ground and setting up the arrangements by which they do so. The current contract is ending, so the city recently released a request for proposals for a management company.
Although the city has always followed sustainable practices in farming, officials hope to include additional regenerative practices to maintain soil health, including measures set out in the mayor’s climate action plan, said Frank Uhlarik, the city’s sustainability and compliance administrator.
Steve Crisler, superintendent of the city’s water resource recovery facilities who has overseen the program for years, said some of the land has been owned for more than 40 years.
Different land has different needs, Crisler said, and the management company looks for the best tenant based on those needs. For instance, there are certain environmental concerns on land that creates a buffer around the wellfields. Biosolids from the wastewater treatment facilities are applied to some of the land as fertilizer.
Crops — typically corn and soybeans — are grown on about half the land; the other is put up as hay.
The arrangements differ depending on the uses, Crisler said. In some cases the tenant pays rent for the land and takes the crop revenue, in others the city pays the tenant and takes the crop revenue.
Over the past five years, the city has netted $2.4 million in revenue from the land, Uhlarik said.
The money is distributed to the departments that purchased it.
