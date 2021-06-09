City of Lincoln owns 2,000 acres of farmland; urban agriculture project planned

Margaret Reist Local government reporter Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom. Follow Margaret Reist Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A little local government trivia: The city of Lincoln owns about 2,000 acres of farmland.

City officials recently announced they wanted to use about 10 acres of land in the West Haymarket adjacent to the People’s City Mission for an urban agriculture project.

That’s new, but the city’s farming chops aren’t: For years it has owned farmland, most of it outside the city limits.

A small portion is land was donated to the Parks and Recreation Department for future parks, but most is near the city's wellfields near Ashland, the water resource recovery (or wastewater) facilities and the landfills.

The city hires a company to manage the land: finding tenants to farm the ground and setting up the arrangements by which they do so. The current contract is ending, so the city recently released a request for proposals for a management company.

Although the city has always followed sustainable practices in farming, officials hope to include additional regenerative practices to maintain soil health, including measures set out in the mayor’s climate action plan, said Frank Uhlarik, the city’s sustainability and compliance administrator.