City of Lincoln officials urge residents to clean up their July 4 mess the right way

Willa Dicostanzo, wastewater diversion coordinator with the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, said cardboard debris shouldn’t be recycled — including any boxes used to store the explosives before they lit up the sky.

Being disposed of in the recycling sites creates the danger of something exploding or catching fire, she said.

Instead, all that debris should be allowed to cool for 20 minutes, then go into a metal tub of water and soak for at least 15 minutes. Put the saturated fireworks in a sealed plastic bag and throw it away. Dump the soaking water down a toilet.

That, Diconstanzo said, will keep the debris from exploding or catching fire when garbage haulers hoist bags into their trucks and compress the trash, or when it goes to the landfill, where workers drive over the debris to compress it.

Sarah Mason, environmental health educator with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, has distributed about 150 signs to neighborhood organizations to help remind residents that if they blow it up, they need to clean it up.