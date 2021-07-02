 Skip to main content
City of Lincoln officials urge residents to clean up their July 4 mess the right way
City of Lincoln officials urge residents to clean up their July 4 mess the right way

  • Updated
Before the smoke clears from this year’s July 4 celebration, city officials would very much like Lincolnites to think about the bugs and the frogs, the fish and the critters who wander along the city’s creeks and tributaries.

They urge the celebrators whose long punks will have turned to nubs to consider the garbage haulers and the landfill workers driving trucks handling the aftermath of their parties.

And, please, those city officials ask, clean up accordingly.

That means not leaving fireworks debris in the streets, because it will eventually wash down the storm sewers, leaving traces of chemicals and gunpowder that can hurt wildlife, fish and plants.

“If it’s in our streets, it’s in our streams,” said Erin Kubicek, an environmental health educator with the city’s watershed management department.

Ben Higgins, superintendent of storm water for the city’s watershed management department, said the city has done water quality monitoring after July 4 and found high levels of some metals from the debris.

Storm pipe tour, 7.2

Ben Higgins, superintendent of stormwater at Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, leads a tour of a stormwater drainage pipe near Antelope Park on Friday.

The water that washes down the storm drains will flow through the storm sewers and eventually lead to Salt Creek or its tributaries, and, ultimately, dump into the Platte and Missouri rivers.

That's why it's important to clean up the mess littering the streets in Lincoln’s neighborhoods, but doing it safely.

Willa Dicostanzo, wastewater diversion coordinator with the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, said cardboard debris shouldn’t be recycled — including any boxes used to store the explosives before they lit up the sky.

Being disposed of in the recycling sites creates the danger of something exploding or catching fire, she said.

Instead, all that debris should be allowed to cool for 20 minutes, then go into a metal tub of water and soak for at least 15 minutes. Put the saturated fireworks in a sealed plastic bag and throw it away. Dump the soaking water down a toilet.

That, Diconstanzo said, will keep the debris from exploding or catching fire when garbage haulers hoist bags into their trucks and compress the trash, or when it goes to the landfill, where workers drive over the debris to compress it.

Sarah Mason, environmental health educator with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, has distributed about 150 signs to neighborhood organizations to help remind residents that if they blow it up, they need to clean it up.

That includes Oak Park, where the city holds its fireworks display. The city needs volunteers to help clean up the area Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To register as a volunteer, go to lincoln.ne.gov and search “cleanup.”

Another no-no: throwing away unused fireworks.

Lincoln's Fire Investigation Bureau will hold its annual ammunition and unused firework collection drive on Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bureau representatives will be at Oak Lake Park to collect any unused explosives or ammo in a no-questions-asked event, Lincoln Fire and Rescue Capt. Nancy Crist said.

The city's fireworks ordinance allows for the sale and discharge of fireworks from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and from 8 a.m. to midnight on Sunday. Sales in Lancaster County opened June 25.

When it's over, it's time to pick up.

“It’s really up to the community for us to remain safe and healthy,” Diconstanzo said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

Local government reporter

Margaret Reist

