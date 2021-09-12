City of Lincoln looks 30 years into future, sees growth east, south and building in existing neighborhoods

By the numbers

48,000: The number of new households in Lincoln by 2050. An additional 5,000 will be added in Lancaster County outside the city.

12,000: The 25% of households that will be built inside the existing city.

4: The number of homes built per acre in new developments on the edge of the city, consistent with growth in recent years, equates to lot sizes of 10,890 square feet.

74,900: The population of Lincoln residents 65 years or older in 2050, a 14.2% increase from 2020. This will lead to a reduction in the size of households and suggests the importance of senior living options such as and need for high-quality health care.

35.5: The percentage of Lancaster County residents that will be minorities in 2050, an increase from 20.5% in 2020.