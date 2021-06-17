City of Lincoln looking at cost-saving plan for 14th and Old Cheney intersection improvements

City officials have come up with a less-expensive plan to deal with traffic issues at the intersection of 14th Street, Old Cheney Road and Warlick Boulevard.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and officials from Lincoln Transportation and Utilities on Thursday announced plans for what they described as a traditional signalized intersection rather than the elevated roundabout previously proposed.

The city shelved the elevated roundabout plan in December 2019 after bids came in well above the $36 million budgeted for the project aimed at fixing traffic tie-ups created where the three arterial streets come together. Construction costs have only increased since then, and Gaylor Baird said Thursday the estimated cost of that project is now $44 million.

Not only was the elevated roundabout proposal expensive, but it also was unpopular. The plan sparked the formation of a group called Sensible Streets for Lincoln, which started a petition drive seeking to delay it until at least after the South Beltway is completed.

The new plan, which Gaylor Baird called a "simplified design," is estimated to cost $26 million. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities has already allocated nearly $12 million for the project.