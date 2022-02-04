 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Lincoln is looking for a new finance director

City officials have renewed their search for a finance director because David Young, who has been acting director since January 2021, has accepted a job outside the city.

Young, the city’s chief information officer, stepped in as acting finance director after former director Brandon Kauffman left for a job at the Kansas Turnpike Authority.

An initial search for a new finance director ended after the city’s top finalist dropped out after his personal circumstances changed.

“We are grateful to David for stepping up to oversee the finance department as interim director, as well as for his leadership in modernizing our organization’s technology and information services in his capacity as our chief information officer,” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. “His efforts have positioned the city to provide even higher quality service to our residents.”

Young’s last day with the city will be Feb. 11. City Controller Melinda Jones, who has worked in the finance department for over 30 years, will serve as the acting director until the mayor appoints someone to fill her position.

The city hired GovHR, a human resources consulting firm in Northbrook, Illinois, to conduct a search for the next director. The position is expected to be posted in February and filled by the end of May.

Gaylor Baird said in a news release that the new director should embrace the values of previous directors, including “a commitment to operational excellence, fiscal responsibility and continued transparency regarding city finances.”

The finance department has six divisions: accounting, administration, budget, city clerk, city treasurer, information services and purchasing.

The information services and purchasing divisions also serve Lancaster County. The city will also be looking for a new information services officer, and the position will be posted this month.

The city also is searching for a new human resources director, a position that serves both city and county, after longtime Director Doug McDaniel announced his retirement in November.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

