City of Lincoln invests in new snowplows, brine technology to better respond to snowstorms

Bring it on, Mother Nature, the city of Lincoln is ready for you.

It has invested $3.6 million to buy 12 new “super combo” snowplows that will double the city’s capacity to clear Lincoln’s streets this winter, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced Thursday, standing at a podium in the shadow of those new trucks.

“We know winters provide us with plenty of opportunities to react quickly and creatively,” she said, and increasing speed and intensity of winter storms in recent years have illustrated the need for the city to have a coordinated and comprehensive plan.

“When it comes to planning, we go big so you can go home," she said.

In addition to the new trucks, the city purchased new brine technology and will hire up to 50 seasonal workers to help clear snow, efforts Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott said will allow crews to finish clearing routes up to two hours sooner.

The new trucks can multi-task, clearing snow, spraying anti-icing material and spreading granular salt soaked in brine, eliminating the need for drivers to make trips to the maintenance shops to get different equipment for those tasks, Elliott said.

Additionally, the plows are wider, which means they can clear a larger area with one trip and they’ll be able to clear streets more quickly.

“It’s like two plows in one,” Elliott said.

In the summer, the trucks will be used to haul material to and from construction and maintenance sites.

The city already custom-brews its own brine recipes, saving the city $100,000-$300,000 annually, Elliott said, and new technology will make using that brine more efficient.

A new truck fill station will allow workers to vary the combinations of brine ingredients to match the severity of each storm and load different brine recipes to match different amounts of snow and ice across the city, she said.

Winter has brought a mixed bag of weather conditions over recent years in Lincoln. Last winter, the city saw just 5.1 inches of snow, an all-time record low. The previous year, Lincoln recorded 49.4 inches.

An average winter drops 26 inches of snow on Lincoln streets.

The city will hold a hiring event for snowplow drivers on Nov. 9 from 5-8 p.m. at the Municipal Services Center, 949 W. Bond St. Applicants can fill out applications and interview for the job during the event.

Residents can help the city's snow-fighting efforts by waiting to ask city crews for assistance until the storm has ended and arterial and emergency routes are cleared; by monitoring plowing efforts with the city’s online snowplow tracker; and requesting additional help at uplink.lincoln.ne.gov, Elliott said.