City of Lincoln has paid out $470K in rental, utility assistance thus far in pandemic

Since July, the city has secured more than $2 million to aid residents struggling to pay their monthly housing and utility bills.

City officials hope to receive additional CARES Act dollars to bolster the effort, but at a minimum, a Sept. 11 award from the federal government extended the program by at least two months.

"With the $1.1 million, we could be into May," he said.

Still, Urban Development staff have noticed a decline in evictions as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's moratorium continues through the end of the year, he said.

They project Lincoln could see 50 evictions a week when the moratorium lifts in January.

The city program currently doles out about $80,000 a week.

"We could be exhausted much quicker," Marvin said, if the end of the moratorium brings a deluge of rental assistance applications.

A host of social service organizations help the city administer the program, screening applicants to assess whether they qualify, and the Lincoln Community Foundation writes the checks to the landlords and utility companies, Marvin said.