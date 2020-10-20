City of Lincoln has paid out $470K in rental, utility assistance thus far in pandemic

The city of Lincoln has paid out $470,000 to support monthly rent, mortgage payments and utility bills since receiving federal coronavirus relief funds this summer.
So far, CARES Act dollars and other federal funds directed to the city to address the economic challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic have supported 177 payments to help out people struggling to meet their financial commitments.
An applicant can make multiple claims for assistance, but Lincoln Urban Development Director Dan Marvin told the Lincoln City Council the program has likely served close to 177 people.
Twelve payments are pending this week, according to Marvin.
Since July, the city has secured more than $2 million to aid residents struggling to pay their monthly housing and utility bills.
City officials hope to receive additional CARES Act dollars to bolster the effort, but at a minimum, a Sept. 11 award from the federal government extended the program by at least two months.
"With the $1.1 million, we could be into May," he said.
Still, Urban Development staff have noticed a decline in evictions as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's moratorium continues through the end of the year, he said.
They project Lincoln could see 50 evictions a week when the moratorium lifts in January.
Support Local Journalism
The city program currently doles out about $80,000 a week.
"We could be exhausted much quicker," Marvin said, if the end of the moratorium brings a deluge of rental assistance applications.
A host of social service organizations help the city administer the program, screening applicants to assess whether they qualify, and the Lincoln Community Foundation writes the checks to the landlords and utility companies, Marvin said.
Some of the funds can support up to six months of rent and utility assistance, he said.
Despite the CDC's eviction moratorium, people who have trouble paying their rent should seek out this program, Marvin said.
Some city rental assistance funding used in the program expires at year's end, so renters who have not been evicted but who are delinquent on their rent should not wait to apply, he said.
Continuing eviction process 'baffling' while Nebraska officials stress importance of staying home, housing advocates say
Photos: Lincoln's pandemic look
Memorial Stadium
Coronavirus Bible
Anti-mask rally
No Football Saturday
Lincoln Southwest volunteer
DMV lines
Mother/son art project
UNL in-person class
Farmers Market influencers
Iguana's Pub
Remote learning
Soccer With Masks
Weeping Water vs. Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan
City Council
Back to UNL
First day of middle school
Ukulele Class
First day of school
Pius X volleyball practice
Lincoln mile
Madsen's
Flower shop
City Council BLM protest
LPS Protest
Beach Boys
Rally and hearing
Mask Video DeLones
Lincoln High School readiness days
Lancaster County Super Fair
LPS board meeting
Meatpacking workers rally
Legislature
Lincoln Northeast graduation
Gov. Ricketts address Legislature
Drive-thru Bible School
Mask
Legislature resumes
LPS virus teachers
Shrine Bowl, 7.11
Make A Wish
Girls basketball
Masked Archie the Mammoth
First Jury Trial in Four Months
Lincoln Children's Museum Reopening
Community Learning Center
Lincoln Community Playhouse
The Kindler Hotel
Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert
Naturalization ceremony
Urban Air Adventure Park
Juneteenth
Gere Branch Library
Music on the Move
Pool Reopenings
Judiciary Committee
Eagle Raceway
Bars Opening in Lincoln
LPS Teachers Retirement
Holmes Lake Manor Horse Visit
Michener
Lancaster County Courthouse
Campgrounds
Church Social Distancing
Boys and Girls Club food distribution
Children of Smithfield
Farmers Market
Parkview Christian Teacher Appreciation Day
Signs on South 16th
Election Day
Lincoln reopening
Mother's Day
Reopening Hair Salon
Corona Cruz
Lincoln Christian 2020 Seniors
Test Nebraska site
Selfie wall
Drive-Thru Career Fair
Center for People In Need food distribution
Marathon void
Art walk
Gateway Mall
Drive-through parade
Former Cop Birthday Drive-by
Masks For Truckers
Hero Signs
Puzzles
O Street cruising
BikeLNK disinfecting
Bryan Mobile Testing
Teacher and Staff Parade
Thank you!!!
91-year-old released
Air and Army National Guard COVID-19 testing
Food Bank
Thank you
Thanks to LJS
Thank You
Eagle with PPE
Football Stadium
COVID-19 State Employee Union
Herbie Husker Runzas
Virtual City Council
Drive-by Easter egg hunt
Watch: Lincoln neighbors sing 'The Old Rugged Cross'
Good Friday Music
Masks on a walk
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
COVID-19 Workplace Safety
Watch: Steffany Lien twirls at birthday party
Shirts for FEMA
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
No fun here
Wildlife Safari Park
Inverse Parade
Essential workers
Haymarket
Empty downtown
Nursing Home Horses
Tower Square sign
Noyes Art Gallery
Free ice cream
Billboard
Coronavirus Testing CHI
Free lunch for truckers
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
DoorDash
FoodNet
Restaurant takeout and delivery
StarTran Ridership
Barber Shop Restrictions
BigShots
SCC donation
Virus Nursing Homes
Simpsons in the windows
Virus Outbreak Nebraska
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Protest
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Computer monitors
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Joyo Theatre
Bourbon Theatre
Russ's Market
St. Patrick's Day
Social Distancing
Curbside Pickup
LPS Chromebook pickup
UNL Moving Out
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.