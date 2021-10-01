City of Lincoln grants paid day off for Juneteenth, larger raises in new labor contracts

Margaret Reist Local government reporter Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom. Follow Margaret Reist Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Happy Juneteenth to the city employees governed by the firefighter, transit and manager labor unions.

The City Council on Monday approved contracts for all those groups and among the changes: They all get a holiday to commemorate Juneteenth, recognized earlier this year as a national holiday to commemorate the end of slavery.

Lincoln has had Juneteenth celebrations for years. Now, those city employees will get to recognize the holiday with a day off.

Among the other notable changes in the contracts are wage increases, which Doug McDaniel, the human resources director for the city and county, said are bigger than normal this year for a couple of reasons.

First, all city employees either took just a 1% or lump sum increase last year because city officials were unsure what the pandemic was going to do to their revenue streams. Second, salaries of comparable cities tended to be larger, he said.

So, transit employees will get a 6% increase in wages the first year of their three-year contract, followed by 3% each of the next two years; firefighters will get a 4.75% increase the first year and a 4% increase in the second year of their two-year contract; and managers, who have just a one-year contract, will get a 4.5% raise.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.