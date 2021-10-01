 Skip to main content
City of Lincoln grants paid day off for Juneteenth, larger raises in new labor contracts
The Senate has unanimously passed a bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday, to commemorate the end of slavery in the US. In 2020, Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson blocked the bill, saying that it would cost taxpayers millions of dollars. Although I strongly support celebrating Emancipation, I objected to the cost and lack of debate, Ron Johnson, Wisconsin Republican Senator. Johnson recently dropped his objection, allowing the bill to pass through the Senate. It will need to pass the House and be signed by President Joe Biden to become law. On June 19, 1865, enslaved African Americans in Texas learned that they were free. South Dakota is the only state that does not officially commemorate Juneteenth.

Happy Juneteenth to the city employees governed by the firefighter, transit and manager labor unions.

The City Council on Monday approved contracts for all those groups and among the changes: They all get a holiday to commemorate Juneteenth, recognized earlier this year as a national holiday to commemorate the end of slavery.

Lincoln has had Juneteenth celebrations for years. Now, those city employees will get to recognize the holiday with a day off.

Among the other notable changes in the contracts are wage increases, which Doug McDaniel, the human resources director for the city and county, said are bigger than normal this year for a couple of reasons.

First, all city employees either took just a 1% or lump sum increase last year because city officials were unsure what the pandemic was going to do to their revenue streams. Second, salaries of comparable cities tended to be larger, he said.

So, transit employees will get a 6% increase in wages the first year of their three-year contract, followed by 3% each of the next two years; firefighters will get a 4.75% increase the first year and a 4% increase in the second year of their two-year contract; and managers, who have just a one-year contract, will get a 4.5% raise.

