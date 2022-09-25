City of Lincoln asks courts to take the lead in reviewing appeals of Wilderness Park development

City leaders are asking the Lancaster County District Court, not its own Board of Zoning Appeals, to take the lead in determining if plans for the Wilderness Crossing housing development will go forward.

The city's complaint, filed last week, names the Indian Center LLC, along with Kevin Abourezk, Renee Sans Souci, Erin Poor and Kathleen Danker. The defendants have led opposition to the private development adjacent to Wilderness Park and Lincoln's oldest sweat lodge that sparked controversy.

Developer Sam Manzitto Jr. ultimately gained city approval earlier this year to build 162 single-family homes, 134 town homes and 205 apartments on about 75 acres south of Pioneers Boulevard between First Street and U.S. 77 purchased from the Catholic Diocese.

Danker, who owns the land where the sweat lodge is located, filed an appeal of the City Council’s action in Lancaster County District Court in July.

The appeal to the zoning board suggests that Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird erred in approving a project that opponents say disregarded guidance in the Lincoln-Lancaster County 2050 Comprehensive Plan, ignored environmental concerns of building next to Wilderness Park and dismissed feedback on the site’s cultural and religious significance.

Abourezk, part of the Niskithe Prayer Camp that set up tipis on the land in opposition to the development, believes the city's complaint is an attempt to deny their ability to appeal administrative officials' decisions that they say were made in error.

"The litigation aims to silence dissent," said Rose Godinez, senior legal and policy counsel for ACLU of Nebraska. "The city of Lincoln is clearly intent on denying Native residents an opportunity to appeal a development project and to share once more how it would threaten their ability to practice their religious beliefs. We are not intimidated and we will not back down."

In the complaint, City Attorney Yohance Christie says the Board of Zoning Appeals is an unelected board and does not have the jurisdiction to potentially veto a decision made by the mayor or City Council.

Further, Christie says that no matter the outcome in the Board of Zoning Appeals, the city believes the upset party would take the matter to court.

With Danker's appeal hearing scheduled next week, the city's complaint suggests that the zoning appeal and Danker's court action be combined to "avoid a waste of judicial resources and inconsistent rulings."