Tune up your mountain bikes, Lincoln cyclists, there’s a new plan in town.

A new facilities master plan for Lincoln envisions a major bike park that could be used as an event site, single tracks in each of Lincoln’s four geographic quadrants and smaller trail features in neighborhood parks.

Jason Brummels, the executive director of Trails Have Our Respect, said the plan is an important step to bring needed trails to the city for an increasingly popular sport.

“I think it is an exceptional effort by the city and parks department to put forth a vision that brings an infrastructure to Lincoln we are really underserved in,” he said.

In eastern Nebraska and western Iowa where THOR — a nonprofit that builds and maintains many of the natural surface trail systems — there are about 250 miles of trails, just a tiny part of which are in Lincoln, Brummels said.

In Lincoln, that tiny part is in Van Dorn Park, a 2-mile, one-way loop created by volunteers who convinced the city to let them build it a couple of years ago.

The popularity of the trail in the western part of one of Lincoln’s oldest — and at the time, most underused parks — got the city’s attention.

So last year, the city put together a working group that included parks and recreation employees, advisory board members, industry and schools representatives as well as members of several cycling groups.

The group investigated possible sites and how best to provide equitable access across the city.

More than 500 people responded to an online survey; and the city held a virtual open house on possible quadrant sites.

The result is the facilities master plan, which the parks and recreation department advisory board gave its stamp of approval to last week.

Like other master plans, such as one recently created for pickleball courts, it is a guide the city will follow, but there’s no money attached to it.

Elements of the master plan will be incorporated into the 10-year plan, then into the capital improvement program, and ultimately into the budget, as money becomes available.

“I think the key thing is the master plan is setting forth a vision for the community, raising the level of awareness of the desire for this kind of amenity,” Brummels said.

The plan has three tiers.

Tier one is a major bike park at the old landfill at North 56th Street and Fletcher Road, which city officials have been eyeing as a potential site for some kind of bike park for a decade.

There are about 200 acres there that could be used for a variety of features: multi-use trails, single-track mountain bike trails, dirt jumps, pump tracks, skills and slalom courses as well as training areas, said Sara Hartzell, parks and recreation planning assistant.

Tier 2 is single tracks in the four quadrants of the city. The group analyzed the potential sites for parking availability, water fountains, trash receptacles and picnic table and their proximity to playgrounds and picnic shelters. They also looked at the terrain and tree cover, Hartzell said.

The group narrowed 35 possibilities to 19 and then to eight selected spots: a first and second choice for each quadrant. The group picked two places, she said, in case there are unforeseen issues with a site once planning begins in earnest.

In southwest Lincoln, Van Dorn Park — which already has the single track — is the primary site; Densmore Park, 6701 S 14th St., is the second choice.

Hartzell said both sites have advantages. The first choice has the advantage of an existing track, proximity to core neighborhoods and good tree cover, Hartzell said.

Densmore, however, has year-round restrooms, a bike repair station, a bottle filling station and solar chargers for cell phones.

City officials are creating a master plan for Van Dorn Park, which will also address the bike path, Hartzell said.

In northwest Lincoln the primary choice is Arnold Heights Park in Air Park, which Hartzell said has a great hill and one of the best views of the Capitol in the city. The second choice is a portion of the Highlands South Greenway, a 33-acre greenway just south of Highlands Park.

In northeast Lincoln, the first choice is Stevens Creek/Burns Park at North 98th and Adam streets, which is not yet developed except for a parking lot. One big advantage: heavy tree cover, Hartzell said. The second choice is Seacrest Park, next to East High School near 70th and A streets.

In southeast Lincoln, Jensen Park near 84th Street and Yankee Hill Road, which is in the early stages of development, is the first choice. The second is Holmes Lake Park on 9 acres north of the dog run.

The third tier of the master plan is to create smaller features at neighborhood parks. The tracks in the four quadrants would be designed to draw people to them, Hartzell said. The smaller features in neighborhood parks would be designed for people who live in the area but not as citywide attractions.

Hartzell said there isn’t a top priority for any of the tiers. What gets built first will be more dependent on what the mountain bike community prioritizes, she said. The major bike park near the old landfill will likely require an organized fundraising campaign and grants, she said.

Brummels said he’s confident fundraising efforts for any of the projects will be effective, because donors understand the demand and the benefits to a community, especially how features like trail systems help recruit and retain talent to the city.

“These will move forward,” he said. “I think there will be exciting new trail projects in the next few years.”

