City looks for architect to envision new library for voters to decide on in 2022

General obligation bonds backed by property taxes require voter approval, and the current city budget's capital improvement program eyes as much as $53 million in bonding for the library project. The request for proposals estimates the cost in the $35 million to $40 million range.

Mayoral Chief of Staff Jennifer Brinkman, who helped build a coalition behind the Pinnacle Bank Arena project, said selecting an architectural firms marks a step to keep the city's involvement in the redevelopment on pace with the developer.

"We need to be able to understand what the potential costs of a library project will be," Brinkman said. "Ultimately, Lincoln voters will get to decide."

Previous proposals to redevelop the Pershing block were rejected because Beutler decided they required too much public money.

The Lincoln Independent Business Association five years ago raised concerns about the proposed price tag and property tax impacts of the central library project on the block, and LIBA had also opposed the library plan because it wanted the city to sell the Pershing block and return it to the tax rolls.

City Councilman Roy Christensen, who has been on the council since 2013, remains skeptical of voter appetite for any bond project because of its hit on the property tax rate.