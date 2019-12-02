City hopes 'extreme' blight designation can spur more affordable housing

About 11% of land in the Lincoln city limits is declared blighted, and Hjermstad said a study done for the city determined about 72% of that area qualifies as extremely blighted under those definitions.

Core blighted areas such as downtown and the North 27th Street corridor are included in the extremely blighted area. The areas excluded include West O west of U.S. 77 and the area around the 56th Street exit on Interstate 80.

According to a study prepared by the city's Urban Development Department that identified the proposed extremely blighted areas, as many as 126 home sales would qualify for the $5,000 tax credit, which would be potentially $615,000-$630,000 in tax credits.

But the study notes that that impact would be borne by the state, meaning there would be no hit to the city's property tax base.

"The way we're looking at it as a city (is) affordable housing is a priority for us, and this is another tool in the toolbox," Hjermstad said.

Shawn Ryba, executive director of the South of Downtown Community Organization, agreed.

"We don't have many tools in the toolbox right now," said Ryba, who previously was the chief operating officer of Neighborworks Lincoln. "I think it's a good first step."