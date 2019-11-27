City Hall: Why Lincoln can't pass its own tax on vaping, tobacco products like Omaha did

Fast takes

$12.16 million — The savings expected after the West Haymarket Joint Public Agency refinanced $100 million in bonds used to help fund construction of Pinnacle Bank Arena. That is about $5 million less in net savings than JPA officials wanted when they got permission to seek the refinancing of two bond series to capitalize on historically low interest rates. While they refinanced one bond, JPA Treasurer Brandon Kauffman decided not to refinance a $25 million bond series because savings weren't as favorable as anticipated.

5.75% — The percentage increase of net sales taxes the city of Lincoln has received in the first three months of this fiscal year over projections for the same period. The new fiscal year started in September, and it follows a year where lagging city sales tax collections posed a budget problem.

2.28 miles — The length of Warlick Boulevard, also known as State Link L-55W, that the state of Nebraska relinquished to the city of Lincoln, making the city responsible for the maintenance of that stretch of roadway. The effort is tied to the state's construction of the South Beltway.

"George Flippin South Beltway" — The name Walter Case told the Lincoln City Council that he wants to give the new South Beltway, which the state is designating Nebraska 2. In 1891, Flippin became the first African American to play football for the University of Nebraska.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.