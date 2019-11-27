City Hall: Why Lincoln can't pass its own tax on vaping, tobacco products like Omaha did

A change in state law five years ago snuffed out the ability for Lincoln to follow Omaha's decision to add a tax on vaping products.
Last week, the Omaha City Council approved a 3% occupation tax on vaping products. Nebraska's largest city already had an occupation tax on tobacco products.
"We cannot do what they have done with the tobacco tax," Lincoln's City Attorney Jeff Kirkpatrick said Monday.
In 2012, the Omaha City Council enacted the occupation tax on tobacco to help pay for the University of Nebraska Medical Center's cancer complex.
That tax took effect in January 2013 and triggered a state law change limiting cities from passing new occupation taxes on food, motor fuels, liquor or tobacco.
Lawmakers grandfathered Omaha's tobacco tax in, and the move last week by Omaha council members took the sunset clause off that measure while adding vaping to the occupation tax.
City officials in Omaha and Lincoln have public health concerns over vaping.
Lincoln is already following the lead of Grand Island on the issue, seeking a ban of vaping inside public places and businesses.
The owner of three vaping shops in Lincoln has pledged to contest that proposal, which adds vaping to the city's indoor smoking regulations.
The issue will be subject to a public hearing next month.
LES energy movements
Lincoln Electric System's administrative board is learning about and considering what's possible for the utility following the aspirational pledge Omaha Public Power District's board made earlier this month to get to net-zero carbon production by 2050.
Six of the nine LES board members have two years or less experience on the board, CEO Kevin Wailes told the Lincoln City Council on Nov. 18.
LES generates the equivalent of 45% of its customer power load from renewable sources, according to the utility.
"We're very committed to finding the best ways to do it," he said.
Between 2010 and 2018, the utility has reduced its carbon emissions by 32%, Wailes said.
LES staff and the board are discussing the topic while also learning about market forces, cost, reliability and environmental sustainability in power production, he said.
Renewable energy sources comprise about a third of the LES production base, with coal and natural gas marking the other two-thirds.
Wailes said LES and its board try to look ahead 25 to 30 years in their decision-making process "so that our customers are not adversely impacted by any one decision."
Fast takes
$12.16 million — The savings expected after the West Haymarket Joint Public Agency refinanced $100 million in bonds used to help fund construction of Pinnacle Bank Arena. That is about $5 million less in net savings than JPA officials wanted when they got permission to seek the refinancing of two bond series to capitalize on historically low interest rates. While they refinanced one bond, JPA Treasurer Brandon Kauffman decided not to refinance a $25 million bond series because savings weren't as favorable as anticipated.
5.75% — The percentage increase of net sales taxes the city of Lincoln has received in the first three months of this fiscal year over projections for the same period. The new fiscal year started in September, and it follows a year where lagging city sales tax collections posed a budget problem.
2.28 miles — The length of Warlick Boulevard, also known as State Link L-55W, that the state of Nebraska relinquished to the city of Lincoln, making the city responsible for the maintenance of that stretch of roadway. The effort is tied to the state's construction of the South Beltway.
"George Flippin South Beltway" — The name Walter Case told the Lincoln City Council that he wants to give the new South Beltway, which the state is designating Nebraska 2. In 1891, Flippin became the first African American to play football for the University of Nebraska.
