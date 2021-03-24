City Hall: What's in Lincoln's newly adopted Climate Action Plan again?

Lincoln will allow commercial-scale vegetable growing on undeveloped city land, zero in on energy waste at municipal buildings and explore launching an autonomous shuttle between college campuses among other goals of the newly adopted Climate Action Plan.
An amended version of the plan earned Lincoln City Council approval Monday night following a three-hour public hearing on a variety of issues, including affordability, energy diversification and environmental justice.
The primary objective of the plan commits Lincoln to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, which contribute to climate change, a total of 80% by 2050.
Much of that effort hinges on the progress of the Lincoln Electric System in achieving net-zero carbon emissions in its power production by 2040, but the Climate Action Plan's blueprint for 2021-2027 focuses on new and continuing strategies to reduce the city's climate impact while improving climate protections.
The plan features 120 key initiatives and, of those, 20 would require new city funds or authority, said mayoral aide Miki Esposito, who oversees the plan.
Some of the items include continuing the electric scooter pilot program, investigating opportunities for energy efficiency in upcoming city projects and streamlining traffic flow, as well as new measures such as implementing a teleworking policy for city employees and pinning down a strategy to secure a second water source.
The council amended the plan to make 19 changes that weren't read aloud during Monday's meeting.
Many of them tweaked language or softened the plan's goals.
For example, the city's goal to convert the entire fleet of municipal vehicles to electric or renewable fuels by 2040 was relaxed to allow for alternative fuel vehicles and made the entire goal contingent upon technology becoming available.
One of the biggest tweaks approved Monday dealt with the ongoing review of how to make Lincoln less vulnerable to costly flooding along Salt Creek.
The amendment eliminated a directive to implement a consultant's recommended strategies and instead seek additional public input on how best to control Salt Creek flooding.
The council also scrapped a strategy that would have the city create a plan for carbon sequestration, which is the process of capturing carbon dioxide in natural features such as greenways, the tree canopy and open water areas.
Esposito said the overall plan aims to provide a road map for the city as it works on climate resiliency in the coming decades.
Strong pre-primary fundraising hauls
Two of the early candidates declaring for the City Council race hauled in the most cash during the first pre-primary reporting period, according to the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.
Republican issues advocate Mary Hilton raised more than $39,000 between Jan. 1 and March 2, including an $8,000 donation from Gov. Pete Ricketts, a $5,000 donation from Sandhills Publishing and a $1,500 donation from the Lincoln Police Union, campaign finance records show.
Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commissioner Tom Beckius, a Democrat, raised nearly $33,000 in the first two months of the year, including $5,000 in support from Charter Title and Escrow Services, $2,500 from Home PAC and $1,000 donations from former Mayor Chris Beutler, Councilwoman Jane Raybould and Lincoln engineering firm Olsson.
Councilman Roy Christensen received more than $27,000, and the two-term incumbent Republican continues to have the largest campaign war chest with about $88,000 cash on hand. He received a $5,000 donation from the Lincoln Police Union, $2,500 from vape shop company Generation V, and a $1,000 donation from potential gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster.
Democratic Councilwoman Sändra Washington raked in just more than $19,000 in this period, landing a $2,500 donation from Home PAC.
Councilman Bennie Shobe, a Democrat, pulled in about $6,500, including a $1,000 donation from Olsson.
Independent Maggie Mae Squires, a parking contractor and yoga instructor, did not raise any money in this period and has pledged during candidate forums not to take money from large interest groups or political parties.
Eric Burling, Elina Newman, Joe Swanson, Peter Kolozsy, Trevor Reilly and Aurang Zeb did not have fundraising reports filed with the Accountability and Disclosure Commission as of Tuesday.
Fast takes
* 2.7 acres —Accidentally assigned to the wrong City Council district during an annexation last month. Council members will vote to clarify that the tract near 63rd Street and Arbor Road falls within District 1. The annexation ordinance had put the land within District 2, which covers southeast Lincoln.
* 18% — Turnout in the 2017 city primary election. For a non-mayoral race cycle, the 2017 primary had the highest participation rate of the last three elections of its kind by five percentage points. Voters can register to vote in this year's city election at the Election Commissioner’s Office, 601 N. 46th St., through Friday. Will the higher political engagement of the last year push ballot casting higher still this year? Email me your best turnout percentage prediction for the April 6 primary.
* 600 — Applications for rent and utility assistance since Thursday, when the city launched a website to help tenants struggling to make payments because of the pandemic, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said. Visit lincoln.ne.gov/rent to learn about eligibility and fill out an application or call 402-413-2085 for help filling out an application.
Voter's Guide: Lincoln City Council candidates
Learn about the candidates' positions on the issues before voting in the April 6 primary. Voters will narrow the field of 12 candidates for Lincoln City Council to six.
A wave of first-timers has built the largest field of Lincoln City Council candidates vying for citywide office in 16 years.
Why are you running for the City Council?
Lincoln has not been immune to the impacts of COVID-19. Some residents have lost their businesses, others lost jobs or child care, and sadly some have succumbed to the virus. Lincoln needs strong, experienced leadership so we can recover from the pandemic, continue moving the city forward and improve our quality of life. I am excited to work with our city’s diverse interests, using my experience on the council and as a small business owner to grow our amazing city.
Why are you running for the City Council?
To give a voice back to the people. To stand up for the constitution and freedoms of Americans. The amount of corruption, abuse and misuse of power is out of control. Many politicians seem to care more about helping their rich friends, affiliates and their own selfish agendas than helping the people they were elected to represent. People in power are going against the will of the people and silencing the voices of those they are meant to serve.
Why are you running for the City Council?
I am running for office because it is an exciting opportunity to restore accountability and the council’s task of oversight, to protect people’s First and Second Amendment rights, promote and aid small businesses, make health decisions based on multiple sources with open and transparent discussion, and support and hold police and citizens accountable. My ultimate goal is to ensure that people's rights are protected. I came to the U.S. 26 years ago from a Communist country where I had no rights.
Why are you running for the City Council?
To give working people a voice and an alternative to the policies of the Democrats and Republicans. Working people need their own party, independent of the capitalist parties. Working people are facing housing evictions, rising joblessness, assaults on wages and working conditions. Working people need to defend political rights so we can fight together for a public works program, to protect ourselves from the capitalist crisis, combat police brutality and attacks on women’s rights.
Why are you running for the City Council?
The founders of our country knew good government requires an effective system of checks and balances. Following the civil unrest in Lincoln last summer, the more I learned the more my eyes were opened: municipal leaders, unchecked, are taking our city in a dangerous direction and abusing powers. As your representative on the City Council, I will restore balance by spearheading good public policy that respects neighbors and makes Lincoln a great place to live, work and raise a family.
Why are you running for the City Council?
I am running for City Council because I believe Lincoln has great unrealized potential. We are a diverse and unique city. I want to create positive change for Lincolnites by having difficult conversations about how we can grow our city.
Why are you running for the City Council?
We need someone with the curiosity to ask questions, the patience to hear all perspectives and the work ethic to do the homework necessary to make informed decisions. Local government has a large influence on our daily lives, so the people in leadership need to be accessible, compassionate and committed to making sure city programs and policies are distributed equitably and enacted fairly. We can build a community where everyone has a stake in the future prosperity of Lincoln.
Why are you running for the City Council?
As vice chairman of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission, a small business owner and community advocate, I see opportunities every day to enhance our community. I am an experienced and dedicated leader who has the skill set to build consensus, engage with stakeholders and get valuable policy work done in the effort to improve the quality of life for us and our children.
Why are you running for the City Council?
I believe it's important to stand strong in support of American values and speak up to secure the future of our great nation. I will be an honest representative for Lincoln, for Nebraska, and for America. I will vote for Lincolnites on every issue. I'm running to keep Lincoln great, to keep us safe, to support local businesses first (new and existing), to strengthen our schools and the futures of our children, and to bring common sense to our government.
Why are you running for the City Council?
I am running for re-election to continue to serve as a voice for working people in Lincoln. I want to model civility in government for our community. I want to serve as a bridge for members of our community who do not have experience working with city government to help them have their questions answered and concerns addressed.
Why are you running for the City Council?
I am running to provide a diverse voice to Lincoln's people and to ensure that our council correctly checks the balance of power within our strong-mayor form of government. As a city councilman, I will always be available to listen to the concerns of Lincolnites, and I will consistently represent my principles in considering the overall effects that city policy has on its residents and business owners.
