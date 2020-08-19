City Hall: Vote to ban signs at City Council meetings delayed

State statute limits the county to one meal for county employees each year, Lancaster County's Chief Administrative Officer Dave Derbin told the County Board last week.

The county usually plans an employee appreciation dinner, but this year, the pandemic canceled it.

So, in this calendar year, they could hold a pizza party in the individual county agency offices as has been requested for years, Derbin said.

"We did find an unusual loophole just because of the timing," he told the board.

It's likely this could be a one-time event, considering the county will likely go back to gathering employees for the appreciation dinner.

"But you know, once you've opened that door ..." Commissioner Deb Schorr joked.

Fast takes

Rousseau Elementary, Humann Elementary and St. Peter Catholic School -- The first three schools whose school zones will be analyzed and improved in a multi-year, phased-in project to make school zones across the city more uniform. The new standards will lower the speed limit in school zones to 20 mph from 25 mph.