City Hall: Vote to ban signs at City Council meetings delayed

Lincoln City Council members have delayed voting on a proposed ban on signs in Council Chambers.
The council was set to vote on the ordinance that came in response to sign holders with opposing views on police reform who disrupted a meeting while jockeying for the best visibility on the City Council meeting livestream cameras.
But Councilwoman Tammy Ward proposed postponing the vote to Aug. 31.
"I didn't want it to prohibit any activity or make it appear punitive before we got through our budget process," Ward said, referring to the Aug. 24 budget vote.
Even if the council had passed Councilman Roy Christensen's proposed ban Monday and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird signed it, it still wouldn't take effect until after that budget vote.
At a hearing earlier in the month, several Black Lives Matter supporters who have frequently testified at City Council meetings this summer opposed the ordinance as an abridgment to free speech.
Christensen and Councilwoman Sändra Washington are working on amendments to the ordinance.
Pat Lopez compensation
Lancaster County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously confirmed the appointment of Pat Lopez as director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, and the local Board of Health followed suit.
Their votes came after the Lincoln City Council's vote on Monday to affirm her appointment.
Lopez has served as interim director since May 2019, when Shavonna Lausterer, then health director, took medical leave and later died following a battle with breast cancer.
But her authority has been challenged since the Health Department mandated masks.
"I'm looking forward to moving on and focusing on what we need to do to keep our community safe," Lopez said Tuesday of her appointment.
Lopez will be paid an annual salary of $168,000, which aligns with the $14,000 a month she received under a consultant agreement when she served as the interim director.
Lausterer earned an annual salary of $122,000. Judy Halstead, who led the department before Lausterer, earned $119,000 in her last year.
Lopez's salary makes her one of the highest-paid city officials.
However, the city, which handles human resources for the Health Department, has held open a vacant assistant director position since January.
A pizza party loophole
Coronavirus and the pandemic have wiped out many events this year, but it may give a rare win to some Lancaster County employees who have pined for a pizza party.
State statute limits the county to one meal for county employees each year, Lancaster County's Chief Administrative Officer Dave Derbin told the County Board last week.
The county usually plans an employee appreciation dinner, but this year, the pandemic canceled it.
So, in this calendar year, they could hold a pizza party in the individual county agency offices as has been requested for years, Derbin said.
"We did find an unusual loophole just because of the timing," he told the board.
Proposal would sell downtown Aging Partners senior center, move to renovated former VA clinic space at Victory Park
It's likely this could be a one-time event, considering the county will likely go back to gathering employees for the appreciation dinner.
"But you know, once you've opened that door ..." Commissioner Deb Schorr joked.
Fast takes
Rousseau Elementary, Humann Elementary and St. Peter Catholic School -- The first three schools whose school zones will be analyzed and improved in a multi-year, phased-in project to make school zones across the city more uniform. The new standards will lower the speed limit in school zones to 20 mph from 25 mph.
2026 -- The likely construction start date for the 33rd Street and Cornhusker Highway project if the roughly $89 million railroad crossing overhaul keeps to its current course. If funding remains on track, the Railroad Transportation Safety District, a joint county and city agency overseeing railroad-related infrastructure projects, wouldn't begin acquiring property until 2023. The RTSD and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities are talking about installing a temporary sidewalk crossing at 33rd and Cornhusker to accommodate pedestrians until the permanent improvements get made.
Over $80,000 -- The total funds raised to build a Law Enforcement Memorial between the Hall of Justice and the County-City Building honoring Lincoln Police officers and Lancaster County deputy sheriffs who have died in the line of duty. If fundraising remains on track, project officials believe the life-size bronze sculptures could be commissioned this winter with a dedication ceremony in fall 2021, Chief Deputy Sheriff Todd Duncan said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.