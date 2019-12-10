City Hall: Vape shop owner says city should crack down on convenience stores

Lincoln city officials have expressed concern about an increase in vaping reported among high schoolers, and an aim of the proposed ban on vaping in workplaces and indoor public places is to address that problem.
A survey this year found 27.4% of high school students in Lincoln reporting vaping in the past 30 days.
But Sarah Linden, president of the Nebraska Vape Vendors Association, said a more effective way to address youth vaping is to more tightly regulate where vapor products can be sold in the city.
E-cigarette products should be only sold at vaping-specific retailers, said Linden, who owns three Generation V E-Cigarettes and Vape Bar locations in Lincoln.
Teens vaping are after the potent nicotine buzz of Juul products, which contain as much as 18 times the nicotine consumed by an average adult who vapes, Linden said.
Her stores don't sell Juul products, but many gas stations/convenience stores do.
Tobacco sales compliance records show all seven of the violations for selling e-cigarette devices or vape juices in Lincoln have been gas stations in the last three years.
Less than 1% of compliance checks in Nebraska have found vape shops selling to minors in the last three years, Linden said.
Vape shops have more incentive not to sell to a minor, because they can't afford to be shut down over noncompliance, store employees in Lincoln have said.
Records found no violations during three compliance checks on two Lincoln Generation V locations and one Generation V shop in Omaha between 2017 and 2019.
Linden believes a Lincoln ordinance adding vaping to the ban on indoor smoking will keep adult smokers from turning to e-cigarette products to quit.
"We can restrict access without (impeding) adults' ability to buy and use vapor products," she said.
In addition to the proposed indoor vaping ban, the City Council is prepared to update the age to purchase tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 19 to align with a recent state law change.
The council will vote on the ordinance at its meeting Monday.
Scooters by May Day
The city wants dockless, electric rental scooters to arrive no later than May 1 to launch its pilot program.
A request for proposals said the scooters could arrive as soon as March 18, if weather permits, and must be on the ground no later than May 1.
Prospective scooter companies interested in Lincoln must submit their qualifications by Jan. 6, and the city hopes to select up to three companies by the end of February.
The City Council authorized the pilot program in September.
You have free articles remaining.
The program only allows scooter companies permitted by the city to operate in Lincoln, and officials have said they would most likely be in the downtown area.
The pilot program ends Dec. 31, 2020.
Heroics of water staff
The "failure is not an option" attitude of leaders in Lincoln's water division received special recognition Monday, as Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and other city officials praised their heroism in safeguarding the city's water during the March floods.
City Council Chair Jane Raybould said the city is accustomed to hearing about heroic acts by its police and firefighters, not its water system production staff.
But as the city lost power to its wellfields below the flooded Platte River near Ashland, its water team worked creatively and ceaselessly to maintain water quality even when water availability was in question, Raybould and others said.
They used airboats and helicopters, some put themselves in harm's way, and they anticipated how the river would react to the deluge of water draining across Nebraska by way of the Platte, the mayor and others said.
"At no time was the city’s water quality compromised," Gaylor Baird said, in giving the water division her monthly Award of Excellence for November at Monday's council meeting.
The mayor presented the award to Water Production and Treatment Superintendent Steve Owen, Assistant Superintendent of Maintenance Rick Roberts, Assistant Superintendent of Electrical/Control Corbin Harms, Assistant Superintendent of Operations Eric Lee and Laboratory Services Manager John Keith.
When he learned of the award, Owen thought to himself, "Geez, this is just our job. This is what we do," he said.
Owen said the more than 113 years of combined experience of Roberts, Harms, Lee and Keith helped guide the operations to preserve the city's water supply even amid rationing.
Assistant Director of Utilities Donna Garden offered a plaque recognizing all the water division staff, many of whom slept on cots to be ready during that flooding event.
Former Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Miki Esposito said the water division staff deserve years and years of plaques for their acts of courage and heroism.
"They’re bad-ass," Esposito said.
Fast takes
106,163 pounds — The amount of toxic material diverted from the city's landfill through the household hazardous waste collection program in the last fiscal year. It's a 20% increase over the prior year and exceeds the health department's goal of diverting 50 tons annually.
3,155 — The number of complaints about tall grass and weeds in the city of Lincoln this year, according to the Lancaster County Weed Control Authority. A rainy summer and the growing popularity of online reporting led to a 41% increase in complaints. The complaints are second only to pothole complaints made to the city through the UPLNK app. Nearly $41,000 in liens stemming from the remediation of unkempt properties remain unpaid from this year. Only about one-third of property owners where Weed Control paid a contractor to cut the lawn or clear out weeds have paid their fines.
12 — The number of new Lincoln Fire and Rescue recruits sworn in as firefighter-EMTs at a badge ceremony Tuesday night.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.