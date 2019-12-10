City Hall: Vape shop owner says city should crack down on convenience stores

Vape shops have more incentive not to sell to a minor, because they can't afford to be shut down over noncompliance, store employees in Lincoln have said.

Records found no violations during three compliance checks on two Lincoln Generation V locations and one Generation V shop in Omaha between 2017 and 2019.

Linden believes a Lincoln ordinance adding vaping to the ban on indoor smoking will keep adult smokers from turning to e-cigarette products to quit.

"We can restrict access without (impeding) adults' ability to buy and use vapor products," she said.

In addition to the proposed indoor vaping ban, the City Council is prepared to update the age to purchase tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 19 to align with a recent state law change.

The council will vote on the ordinance at its meeting Monday.

Scooters by May Day

The city wants dockless, electric rental scooters to arrive no later than May 1 to launch its pilot program.

A request for proposals said the scooters could arrive as soon as March 18, if weather permits, and must be on the ground no later than May 1.