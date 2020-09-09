City Hall: Trains along Nebraska 2 will blow horns heading through Lincoln, but railroad officials may study quiet zones

Lottman pointed out that Roy Christensen led the council's effort to ban signs and outbursts during council meetings.

"They need to get a sense of humor," the councilman responded Tuesday.

Roy Christensen disputed Lottman's claim, saying the council's ban had nothing to do with the content on signs this summer, but instead it was an attempt to rein in meetings after Black Lives Matter and police supporters interrupted meetings and jockeyed for position in the council chambers.

People can discuss any topic they want during the open-mic portion of council meetings designed for people to express what is on their minds, Roy Christensen said.

After Ander's speech, Roy Christensen said he thought it would provide fodder for family joking, not that his son would be heard around the globe.

But he thinks the speech caught on because of his son's writing, delivery and the timing, during what has been a trying year, the councilman said.

"People are hungry for something a little upbeat, because everybody is tired of 2020, I think," he said.

