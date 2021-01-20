City Hall: Trabert Hall project lands $3.1M award, a 'big deal' for CenterPointe

CenterPointe's largest project in 48 years received a boost last week, as state officials awarded its planned Trabert Hall transformation a $3.1 million grant.
The Nebraska Department of Economic Development awarded National Housing Trust Funds for the project, which has an overall cost estimate of $17.6 million.
The project aims to remake the historic building that initially served as a nursing dormitory at 2202 S. 11th St. into 32 low-income housing units on the upper two floors, with lower floors having an outpatient behavioral health clinic, pharmacy, a medical clinic and offices.
"It is a big deal for us," CenterPointe President and CEO Topher Hansen said this week.
Three of every five CenterPointe clients earn less than $1,000 per year, according to Hansen.
The Trabert Hall project will not only extend housing to the needy, but it will also provide more comprehensive mental, behavioral and physical health services under one roof and advance the nonprofit's mission, he said.
The grant narrows the amount CenterPointe needs to raise privately to $4.6 million, Hansen said.
Demolition could begin this fall, with construction estimated to wrap up in 2023, when CenterPointe will mark its 50th anniversary, Hansen said.
Parade permit applications rare
Last week's anti-abortion rally near the Capitol — the annual Nebraska Walk for Life — marked one of the rare rallies in the last year to get a parade permit.
The permits are recommended but not required for assemblies in the street.
Lincoln City Clerk Soni Phan said applications were rare in 2020 despite dozens of planned protests against police brutality last summer.
Assemblies on public property enjoy broad protection from enforcement action because of the First Amendment.
A parade permit requires the permittee to pay for any police or traffic resources required by the city to staff or cordon off affected streets.
Phan said the city hopes to see protest organizers apply for them because it can help the city plan to ensure public safety.
"Peaceful protests, peaceful gatherings are what we hope for," she said.
Walk for Life organizers get parade permits every year for their event, Phan said.
Prior to that event, one of the last permits was issued for a Halloween parade in the Eastridge neighborhood, she said.
Libraries highlight their impact
At the bottom of library receipts, Lincoln readers will now have an even clearer idea of the value of their library card.
Lincoln City Libraries recently began printing a total for the amount a reader saved by checking out instead of buying new.
Libraries Director Pat Leach said she's unsure which library started the practice, but Lincoln has put its Integrated Library System to work in showing customers the manufacturer's suggested retail price for the items they check out.
"We're providing the information as a way of conveying the value the library provides to our community for the tax support they provide to us," Leach said. "I'd love for it to boost readership as well."
Lincoln property taxes fund a majority of the library system's operations. Libraries have a $10.9 million budget this year and receive nearly one-eighth of property taxes paid to the city.
Fast takes
Aug. 27, 2020 — When Lincoln Electric System's electric load peaked last year, topping out at 715 megawatts. It marked the second-lowest peak the utility recorded since marking the lowest recorded since 2001’s 704 MW. LES attributed 2020's low peak primarily to the COVID-19 pandemic impact on business operations.
138 — Businesses registered on the Re/Cover LNK directory, a list of businesses pledging to follow local pandemic precautions, including the mask mandate. The city launched the directory last month to promote businesses committed to helping slow coronavirus transmission.
Wanted by city police — 48 anti-vehicle mobile barriers, according to a city bid invitation. The city's seeking the MIFRAM Security MVB 3X product or the equivalent, along with corresponding storage containers.
Quotable — "As disturbing as it was witnessing the violence that put our democracy at risk and the continuing threats that undermine our governance and safety, this is not new. This unrest, fueled by racism, nativism and American exceptionalism, has been a part of our history since European explorers landed on the shores." — Lancaster County Commissioner Christa Yoakum
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.