City Hall: Trabert Hall project lands $3.1M award, a 'big deal' for CenterPointe

At the bottom of library receipts, Lincoln readers will now have an even clearer idea of the value of their library card.

Lincoln City Libraries recently began printing a total for the amount a reader saved by checking out instead of buying new.

Libraries Director Pat Leach said she's unsure which library started the practice, but Lincoln has put its Integrated Library System to work in showing customers the manufacturer's suggested retail price for the items they check out.

"We're providing the information as a way of conveying the value the library provides to our community for the tax support they provide to us," Leach said. "I'd love for it to boost readership as well."

Lincoln property taxes fund a majority of the library system's operations. Libraries have a $10.9 million budget this year and receive nearly one-eighth of property taxes paid to the city.

Fast takes

Aug. 27, 2020 — When Lincoln Electric System's electric load peaked last year, topping out at 715 megawatts. It marked the second-lowest peak the utility recorded since marking the lowest recorded since 2001’s 704 MW. LES attributed 2020's low peak primarily to the COVID-19 pandemic impact on business operations.