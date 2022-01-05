City Hall: Three of Lincoln mayor's aides leave for new jobs, leading to major changes in office

Top 5 lists

These were the top books checked out from city libraries in 2021:

Non-fiction

“Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family” by Robert Kolker

“Caste: The Origins of our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson

“A Promised Land” by Barack Obama

“Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey

“Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue, 1990-" (includes several volumes)

Fiction

“The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah

“Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

“The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig

“Sooley: A Novel” by John Grisham

“Transcendent Kingdom” by Yaa Gyasi

Young adult fiction

“The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins

“Run, Hide, Fight Back” by April Henry

“The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas

“Stepsister” by Jennifer Donnelly

“Red Queen" by Victoria Aveyard