City Hall: Three of Lincoln mayor's aides leave for new jobs, leading to major changes in office

The mayor will welcome the new year with several changes to her staff.
Three of Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird’s four aides left for new jobs in the waning days of 2021 — all the result of new opportunities, said Jennifer Brinkman, the mayor’s chief of staff.
Kate Bolz, the former state senator Gaylor Baird hired as her aide for economic development in December 2020, announced her departure last month when President Joe Biden named her as Nebraska’s USDA rural development director.
Two other aides who have worked with Gaylor Baird since she was elected in 2019 — Kevin Cass and Adelle Burk — have also left to pursue other opportunities.
Both Cass and Burke worked on Gaylor Baird’s campaign.
One of the three vacant aide positions has been filled, Brinkman said. Mairead Safranek, who was already working in the city's communications division, will begin her new job Thursday.
While her role is still being defined, she will focus primarily on communications and initiatives related to engaging Lincoln residents, similar to the work Cass did.
One other leadership position that’s yet to be filled more than a year after the previous department head left is finance director, a position that goes through a traditional hiring process, unlike aides, who serve at the pleasure of the mayor.
David Young, the city’s chief information officer, has been acting finance director since Brandon Kauffman left in November 2020 for a job at the Kansas Turnpike Authority.
In the initial search process, the city’s top finalist dropped out after his personal circumstances changed.
Brinkman said they’ll be evaluating the job in the coming months but are pleased with Young’s leadership over the past year.
It’s likely they will focus first on a replacement for another department head: longtime Lincoln-Lancaster County Human Resources Director Doug McDaniel, who announced his retirement in November.
The best of 2021
Since the advent of a new year often means pondering the one we’re leaving by making lists — best-read, most-watched, biggest events, best photographs — I called Lincoln City Libraries Director Pat Leach and asked for a list of the most checked-out books in 2021.
The top adult book overall: “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah, a work of fiction that takes place in Texas during the Great Depression’s Dust Bowl era, when the book’s heroine must choose whether to fight for the land she loves or head west in search of a better life.
The most popular adult nonfiction book was Robert Kolker’s “Hidden Valley Road: Inside The Mind of an American Family,” which was the One Book-One Lincoln choice. One of the One Book-One Lincoln runners-up, “Transcendent Kingdom,” by Yaa Gyasi, also made the fiction top 10.
The books listed include only books checked out from the library, not downloads. And how many books are available for checkout will affect the totals.
Library staff make educated guesses on what will be popular, Leach said, but if they undershoot, it affects how many times a book is checked out. And books that come out late in the year may not get checked out as much.
Still, it’s an interesting list.
Leach noted the popular nonfiction selections show the interest in race and politics.
Among them: Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land,” “Three Ordinary Girls: The Remarkable Story of three Dutch Teenagers Who Became Spies, Saboteurs, Nazi Assassins — and WWII Heroes” by Tim Brady, and “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent” by Isabel Wilkerson, which examines the unspoken caste system that has shaped America.
The adult fiction titles also include “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman and “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett.
There are some that are a bit older, such as Tara Westover’s “Educated.”
And the author that blows everybody else out of the water is Jeff Kinney’s kids’ series “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.” The different titles take up the first 11 spots in kids’ books — checked out a cumulative total of 3,262 times.
The series has been a strong gateway book for reluctant readers, but has been very popular across the board, Leach said.
The young adult fiction book that left the shelves most frequently was “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins. It’s a dystopian action-adventure novel and — probably contributing to its popularity — is a prequel to “The Hunger Games” trilogy.
Saving the Pershing mural
A small group determined to save the 763,000-piece mural on the facade of Pershing Center is moving forward with the first step.
The Omaha company it has hired to analyze whether the mural can be safely removed and restored — Jensen Conservation Services — will begin its work next week.
The company will remove a 4-square-foot piece to analyze on Jan. 11 — work that was supposed to begin a week earlier but was postponed because of freezing temperatures.
