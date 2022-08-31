City Hall: The Platte River of city government; the mayor as TikTok fan; strange bedfellows

Margaret Reist Local government reporter Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised. Follow Margaret Reist Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Consider her the Platte River of city government.

Before you get offended on her behalf, that’s how Diane Gonzolas has described herself, at least the professional part of herself that’s spent the last 24 years getting reporters — and the community — the information they need.

“I never really saw myself as a spokesperson,” said Gonzolas, the manager of city communications who is retiring this week. “I tried to get reporters to the person who knows things best. I’m like the Platte River, I have a wide range of knowledge but not very deep in any area. I know a little bit about a lot of things.”

As a reporter who’s worked with her share of communications folks, understanding that — and connecting folks with the experts — is the best sort of communications folk.

Gonzolas, 64, grew up in Kansas, graduated from Kansas State and started her career as a journalist, working at newspapers and television stations in Kansas, Missouri and Minnesota.

In 1987, she joined Lincoln TV station KOLN/KGIN as a newsroom manager who also was in charge of community outreach. In 1995, she became Gov. Ben Nelson’s public affairs director.

In 1998, Mayor Mike Johanns had just been elected governor, and City Council Chairman Dale Young stepped in as mayor until the spring election — and hired Gonzolas.

She’s worked under four other mayors: Don Wesely, Coleen Seng, Chris Beutler and Leirion Gaylor Baird.

Gaylor Baird said Gonzolas is experienced, reliable and helped her new administration move forward, including figuring out how best to deliver information in the digital age.

“She really helped us focus the way we presented information,” Gaylor Baird said. “Making sure the right information got out, being thorough, comprehensive, but also focused.”

The role social media plays in communications has been one of the biggest changes in her business, Gonzolas said. When she was hired, the job description included "typewriter skills." The seven employees she manages no longer include a graphic artist, but there's someone in charge of social media.

Gonzolas has a “heart for the arts,” Gaylor Baird said, and has played a significant role in the annual mayor’s arts awards.

She’s played lots of other roles, too — in plays at the Lincoln Community Playhouse and in Angels Theater Co. since getting involved in local theater in 2011.

At work over the past 2½ decades, she's had to help the city navigate the uncertainty and fear created by the World Trade Center attacks and weather the Great Recession, which resulted in city layoffs and downsizing. She's helped the city work through the civil unrest following the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police and the shooting death of Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera; and navigate a global pandemic.

Her husband died suddenly in 2019, when the city was dealing with historic flooding that threatened its water wells, and she had to turn much of the work over to her team.

“What that episode taught me is I have people I can count on,” she said. “That was big for me. I’m not a very good delegator.”

The toughest challenge? COVID-19.

“I remember the first case. I remember the first death. I remember getting my first vaccine.”

It was uncharted territory, she said, and the city created a website that evolved as the pandemic played out. Gonzolas and her team were behind the cameras during the daily briefings, as the city tried to continue to deliver services and keep people safe.

Among the city's biggest accomplishments during her tenure, she said: completing the Antelope Valley project and building Pinnacle Bank Arena and creating the Railyard in the West Haymarket.

She loves Lincoln, how it’s grown, how she’s grown since she’s been here, she said.

The city even played a part in her wedding. She met her husband at the Haymarket Heydays street dance and got married seven years later at Sunken Gardens — on the last year of the Haymarket Heydays street dances.

They went to the dance. There was a banner in their honor.

She'll stay here once she retires.

“Lincoln is special,” she said.

Catluminati and the mayor

Gaylor Baird made it big on TikTok recently on a visit to Tacoma, Washington.

Tacoma is the home of TikTok star Chris Watson, who’s garnered more than 1 million followers to his @catluminati account, which takes viewers on “catwalks” that highlight the cats he meets along the way.

Gaylor Baird’s sister introduced her to @catluminati and she’s been a fan since, so when she was in Tacoma earlier this month for a mayors conference she reached out to him. He invited her to join him on one of his catwalks and she spent two hours before the last conference sessions meeting the cats she’s come to know from his accounts also available on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

“Unlike a lot of social media, he radiates positivity and kindness,” she said. “It’s a joyful place to be online and don’t we all need joyful places to be online?”

He also introduced her to a couple who owns one of the cats he regularly features — transplanted Nebraskans and Husker fans.

Watson names the cats who make regular appearances on his walks and now that the mayor is a part of the TikTok phenomenon, it should be noted that she, too, has named her share of cats (even though she's developed an allergy to them as an adult).

As a third grader (and daughter of an English teacher) just learning the parts of speech, she landed on the perfect name for her active cat.

She named him Verb. @catluminati would be proud.

Strange bedfellows

In today’s divided politics, here’s an anomaly: Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Gaylor Baird signed proclamations to promote the same issue.

A news release from Washington, D.C., notes that both Ricketts and Gaylor Baird issued proclamations declaring Tuesday as U.S. Heartland Global Leadership Day, underscoring their commitment to America’s global engagement to advance the economic, health and security interests of Nebraska families.

Liz Schrayer, president and CEO of U.S. Global Leadership Day, said in the news release she’s not surprised, as both understand what happens globally matters locally.

She doesn’t note that it may be the only thing the two — a conservative Republican governor and a liberal mayor — agree on politically.