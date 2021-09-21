City Hall: The need for a local food supply; the namesake of a new park; settling the dust

The daunting part: Supplying all of Lancaster County’s 300,000 residents with the fruit and vegetables they need would take 17,000 acres. And the 20-some acres in production isn't close.

And Rinne’s statistics on food security (or the growing lack thereof) that made me want to find that gardening hoe somewhere in the bowels of our garage.

Here’s a few of them:

* The average “bite of food” travels more than 2,000 miles to get to our plates, much of it from outside the country.

* More than a third of the country’s vegetables and two-thirds of its fruits and nuts are grown in California, where its central valley is suffering “exceptional drought” conditions and are being consumed by wildfires. And it’s not just California. Officials are rationing water to four states out of the Colorado River.

"This is our green grocer," Rinne said. "This is where America goes to get its fresh foods, and it’s not going to be able to go there anymore.”

* Nebraska grows hardly any of its own food. Of the $4.4 billion spent annually on food, 90% leaves the state. Why? According to Rinne — and the Nebraska Corn Board — Nebraska farmers grow mostly feed, not food. Most of Nebraska’s corn feeds livestock or is turned into ethanol.