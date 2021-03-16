City Hall: The closing of city recycling sites has begun; more to come

The city will not close additional collection sites until it opens the new southwest Lincoln center at 27th Street and Tamarin Ridge Road, spokeswoman Erika Hill said.

Three other permanent sites are open at the North 48th Street Transfer Station, Lewis Ball Fields and the parking lot at Seacrest Field. A fifth site is still to be determined, but the department aims to have one in each quadrant of the city, Hill said.

Four weeks before closing a site, Solid Waste Management division staff post signs about site consolidation and the location of the nearest open locations, she said.

Illegal dumping at closed sites has occurred here and there, Hill said. But department staff said they're thankful to residents "for their efforts to recycle right" by using Lincoln's open sites.

Fountain said he hasn't seen any sustained dumping issues at Leon's since the site closed.

He understands the cost to operate the sites factored into the city's decision, but he wishes the city could keep open a few more sites, including at least one close to his neighborhood.

"But I guess we can’t all be that lucky," he said.

