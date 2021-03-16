City Hall: The closing of city recycling sites has begun; more to come

Scott Fountain's regular recycling routine of 10 years met disruption last week when the city closed his convenient collection site.
The Country Club neighborhood resident who works at Leon's Gourmet Grocer enjoyed the 32nd and South streets site's proximity to his home and job, but for now, he's shuttling cardboard and plastic to the site behind Russ's Market at 33rd Street and Nebraska 2.
"It’s getting to be farther and farther away for me to haul myself," said the 57-year-old, adding that he would drive a little farther but not everyone is able to.
The Russ's site is one of nine that remains open, but its days are numbered as Lincoln continues to consolidate its recycling program into five larger, monitored centers.
Last summer, the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department began closing recycling collection sites across Lincoln and Lancaster County to save money following the collapse of the international recyclables market and closure of the city's recycling contractor.
The city's plan to cut the program from 19 city sites to five will save $2 million annually, officials said.
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities aims to streamline the service, using more uniform bin sizes that won't require three different style trucks to service the locations.
The city will not close additional collection sites until it opens the new southwest Lincoln center at 27th Street and Tamarin Ridge Road, spokeswoman Erika Hill said.
Three other permanent sites are open at the North 48th Street Transfer Station, Lewis Ball Fields and the parking lot at Seacrest Field. A fifth site is still to be determined, but the department aims to have one in each quadrant of the city, Hill said.
Four weeks before closing a site, Solid Waste Management division staff post signs about site consolidation and the location of the nearest open locations, she said.
Illegal dumping at closed sites has occurred here and there, Hill said. But department staff said they're thankful to residents "for their efforts to recycle right" by using Lincoln's open sites.
Fountain said he hasn't seen any sustained dumping issues at Leon's since the site closed.
He understands the cost to operate the sites factored into the city's decision, but he wishes the city could keep open a few more sites, including at least one close to his neighborhood.
"But I guess we can’t all be that lucky," he said.
Union backs Democrats
The Lincoln Central Labor Union has endorsed Sändra Washington, Bennie Shobe and Tom Beckius in the upcoming Lincoln City Council race.
Washington and Shobe both serve on the council, while Beckius is a Lincoln-Lancaster County planning commissioner.
The three Democrats are among the dozen candidates for three at-large seats on the council.
The LCLU is an affiliate of 23 local unions representing 3,300 union members.
Affordable housing plan nixed
A plan for the city to form a limited liability company, or LLC, with a housing developer to take early steps on an affordable housing project failed to launch Monday.
Urban Development Director Dan Marvin requested the City Council withdraw a resolution authorizing the city to form SoFo Housing with Hoppe and Son.
An agreement called for the city and the housing development company led by Fred Hoppe to each chip in $150,000.
Marvin said the LLC would have helped acquire and assemble land to lower the cost to build affordable housing.
But he had the council pull the proposal off the agenda after the city's Law Department expressed concerns about the legality of the arrangement.
Road improvements in works
The Lancaster County Engineer's Office will hold an open house March 25 in Hickman on a project to widen and improve 2.1 miles of Saltillo Road.
The proposed project, resulting in a 24-foot-wide asphalt roadway with 8-foot-wide shoulders, could also include roundabouts at 40th and 54th streets, according to a flyer for the meeting.
The meeting will be at the Hickman Community Center from 5-7 p.m.
Fast takes
$300 — The daily rate Lancaster County charges to house juveniles at its detention center under agreements with Arthur, Dixon, Polk and Saline counties. The Lancaster County Board approved the agreements Tuesday.
Quotable — "We face an extraordinary moment in our history, one that is bringing with it extraordinary disruption to our daily lives." — Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said last year on March 16 when she declared the city was in an emergency related to the pandemic. The council later ratified the emergency declaration.
