City Hall: Study will explore cost to silence train horns in south Lincoln

Members of the Railroad Transportation Safety District board have heard enough.

Three months after trains resumed rolling through south Lincoln, the board has agreed to look into what it would take to silence the blaring train horns.

That's good news for neighbors such as Lee Bumgarner, who hired a contractor to soundproof a room in his house.

Coal trains began rumbling down the tracks along Nebraska 2 in January for the first time in 17 years, and homeowners in neighborhoods along that line began complaining of the after-hours ruckus.

An analyst hired by the district will look into the minimum improvements needed at the 11 railroad crossings between Calvert Street and Yankee Hill Road to establish a quiet zone and show exactly where the sound from a locomotive horn travels.

Several district board members, who are members of the Lincoln City Council and Lancaster County Board, said the feasibility study can help them understand where they could reasonably afford to make crossing upgrades to allow trains to pass without sounding their horn.