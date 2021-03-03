City Hall: Study will explore cost to silence train horns in south Lincoln

Members of the Railroad Transportation Safety District board have heard enough.
Three months after trains resumed rolling through south Lincoln, the board has agreed to look into what it would take to silence the blaring train horns.
That's good news for neighbors such as Lee Bumgarner, who hired a contractor to soundproof a room in his house.
Coal trains began rumbling down the tracks along Nebraska 2 in January for the first time in 17 years, and homeowners in neighborhoods along that line began complaining of the after-hours ruckus.
An analyst hired by the district will look into the minimum improvements needed at the 11 railroad crossings between Calvert Street and Yankee Hill Road to establish a quiet zone and show exactly where the sound from a locomotive horn travels.
Several district board members, who are members of the Lincoln City Council and Lancaster County Board, said the feasibility study can help them understand where they could reasonably afford to make crossing upgrades to allow trains to pass without sounding their horn.
RTSD Executive Director Roger Figard said he has recorded 84 train trips since January along the route, for an average of 1.4 trips per day. That's slightly less than projections of two trips per day.
Figard believes the study could help provide a more accurate overview of the cost of implementing a quiet zone. Previous quiet zones have priced out at several million dollars.
Railroad companies do not like to pay for quiet zones because they view train horns as a safer protocol than the beefed-up crossing barriers needed for a quiet zone. So the cost would fall squarely on the taxpayer-funded RTSD, Figard said.
Two residents of Village Meadows hope their neighborhood could receive some quiet zone relief from the crossings at Pine Lake Road and 70th Street.
"I’m about a quarter of a mile (from the tracks) on this previously quiet cul-de-sac where you’re just like a slice of heaven on earth in Lincoln, Nebraska," said Jaime Dodge. "And then all of the sudden you’ve got a freight train rolling through."
Dodge, a family medicine doctor, decided to channel his annoyance with dead-of-night train arrivals in January and began documenting each trip down the tracks.
He hasn't found a discernible pattern, which he feels makes matters worse.
"It's not only loud, but it's unpredictable," Dodge said. "You can't plan for anything."
His neighbor, Bumgarner, also has heard enough. The commodities trader with children in grade school is soundproofing a room in his house so he can nap, he said.
A survey of neighbors in Village Meadows found nighttime train horns are a quality-of-life issue and about 7 of every 10 respondents said they support the creation of a quiet zone.
Both Bumgarner and Dodge said they would support an increase in the RTSD's property tax levy if such a move was necessary to pay for quiet zone improvements.
Bumgarner welcomed Tuesday's RTSD decision because he believes not everyone can afford their own soundproofing.
"I don’t really want my kids woken up at night for the next 10 years," Bumgarner said.
Addressing halfway houses
The Lincoln City Council has added oversight to transitional-living facilities in the latest rule change geared toward addressing concerns about halfway houses in the city.
Councilwoman Jane Raybould proposed the tweaks to the council's transitional-living ordinance that spell out the inspection schedule for the facilities, which some neighborhoods opposed because of worries the largely unregulated homes for probationers could harbor unsafe conditions.
Her ordinance requires annual inspections for transitional-living facilities and asks that building inspectors invite other affiliated agencies to accompany them for the inspection.
Building and Safety Department inspectors can look at the outside of the building but can also examine the interior common spaces such as living rooms and kitchens, Raybould said.
"It allows us to have a greater level of certainty that there's going to be accountability," she said.
The council passed the changes unanimously Monday.
Forum focuses on environment
Several candidates for the City Council will debate environmental issues at one of the first forums for the upcoming city election.
Nebraska Conservation Voters, together with other environmental groups, will host a webinar March 16 from 7-8:30 p.m.
Eight candidates have confirmed their attendance thus far, according to a news release.
“This forum is an important opportunity for voters to get to know the Lincoln City Council candidates and their positions on environmental issues facing our community,” Chelsea Johnson of Nebraska Conservation Voters said in the release.
The event is free and open to the public. To join the meeting, visit necv.org to register.
Fast takes
* 12 — New, so-called super combo snow trucks the city has agreed to purchase as replacements for old rigs in its material spreader fleet, Assistant Director of Transportation Ron Caldi said. The $3.6 million deal prices out to about $300,000 per rig. The trucks, expected to arrive in September, can easily switch from treating streets with anti-icing brine to throwing down sand or salt without needing crews to retool them, he said.
* $150,000 — Estimated annual cost to operate the new biogas improvements at the city's Theresa Street Water Resource Recovery Facility that pumps vehicle fuel-quality methane into the Black Hills natural gas system. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities officials estimate sales of the gas will generate about $2.6 million in revenue each year.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.