City Hall: Strip club crowd, backyard bonfire party, domestic-violence class among Lincoln's first COVID-19 gathering complaints

Only two weeks ago did the hospitals in town get the ability to send swabs off to private labs for COVID-19 testing, and strict Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines have limited which Lancaster County patients can have their samples sent for testing at the state's public laboratory in Omaha, she said.

After Lopez briefed the Lancaster County Board on Tuesday, Commissioner Roma Amundson complimented Lopez for her calming influence.

"I'm glad you're stuck in that job," Commissioner Sean Flowerday joked with Lopez.

She stuck around in large part because of the great staff at the department, she said.

"Take care of yourselves," Amundson told her, "because we need you."

Scooter program delayed

Lincoln has selected three companies to launch its electric, rental scooters, but they'll be hitting the downtown streets two months later than planned because of the pandemic.

Bird, Lime and Spin scooters will launch June 1 rather than April 1 in Lincoln's pilot program for the transportation craze seen across the U.S. in the last couple years, according to Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott.