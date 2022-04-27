City Hall: Spreading the federal stimulus wealth, food trucks for hire and lifeguards needed for Lincoln pools

Margaret Reist Local government reporter Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised. Follow Margaret Reist Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Rural culverts, volunteer fire departments and the city’s American Job Center will be among the latest recipients of federal stimulus funds.

They are among recent tweaks in how the city and Lancaster County plan to use the $108 million from the federal American Rescue Plan.

Since officials first announced plans to use the $46 million that came to the city and the $62 million to the county, federal guidelines for using the money have been finalized and some changes to the rules — which city and county officials have taken pains to interpret and follow so they don’t lose any of the money — have allowed for more flexibility and required a few changes.

County officials decided to put $2.5 million toward repairing and replacing culverts to help with stormwater runoff that can wash out roads and bridges during heavy rains.

They’ll also use $500,000 to help rural volunteer fire departments plan for updating emergency radio systems to better sync with the renovated 911 center and $12 million replacement of the city’s emergency radio system, said County Board Chairwoman Deb Schorr.

There will also be some changes to the $23 million city and county officials had planned to use to bolster the tourism industry, which took a big hit during the pandemic.

Six million dollars of county money will still go to the County Visitors and Promotion Bureau to help replace a significant drop in lodging tax collections and to attract events to the city and county.

But $17 million for a competitive grant program will change because city officials have concluded the rules won’t allow tourism money to be used for new projects, which was part of the initial tourism grant program.

Also, some of the city money earmarked for the tourism grants will now go into a pool of money to be used for general revenue losses because of a change in the federal rules.

There will likely be a pool of about $9 million for the revamped tourism grant program that will be allowed next month.

The city now plans to use $1.5 million to renovate commercial space at a parking garage at 14th and N streets to be a new and more accessible location for the American Jobs Center. The center uses federal and state money to offer jobs skills training to the underemployed.

Officials also plan to use $4.5 million to bolster parking revenue, which took a big hit during the pandemic and has yet to fully recover.

The city is still deciding how to use the remaining $5.5 million now earmarked for general revenue losses — a pool of money that can essentially be used for normal budget expenses. One example could be to replace parking fees that also dipped during the pandemic, said Jennifer Williams, the mayor's chief of staff.

The city and county have already announced several stimulus grant programs, including for job training programs and small-business stabilization, expanding broadband service, improving rural water service and helping nonprofits.

New options for grad parties

Attention parents of all high school seniors hip-deep in graduation party planning: You now have the option of having a food truck park outside your house and serve guests.

Just in time for the annual slew of balloons and streamers, cake and endless parties (which I predict will come back from the pandemic with a vengeance), the City Council approved a pilot program to allow food trucks to park on residential streets.

The program — which will run through Nov. 1 — will allow food trucks to park on residential streets for up to three hours. Now they can only be there for 15 minutes.

Nick Maestas, who owns Muchacho's food truck, approached Tammy Ward when she was running for City Council to talk about modifying the rules to allow food trucks at certain downtown locations during lunch or weekend nights. Being able to park in residential areas came up then too.

Then the pandemic hit, and now that the risk dial is in the green, they'll give it a try.

Maestas said food trucks can legally park in private driveways but it’s often an awkward fit. This will be much easier, he said. The trucks must park on curbs where parking is allowed, he said.

Later, the city plans to offer a pilot program for the downtown locations, and come back with a revised ordinance that — assuming the pilot programs are successful — allows food trucks in both residential and downtown locations.

Lifeguards needed

Need a summer job? And maybe a tan?

There are dozens of lifeguard and other swimming pool staff positions still open for the summer season, which starts May 28, and Parks and Recreation Department officials want people to apply.

Director Lynn Johnson said that they plan to open all nine city pools this summer — unlike Omaha, which will operate 10 of its 15 pools for only half the summer because of a lifeguard shortage.

Johnson said he’s confident Lincoln will get enough lifeguards to staff the pools. A few weeks ago, he said they were in greater need of cashiers and other concession workers.

But they still need lifeguards, who must be at least 16, maintain current lifeguard certification and CPR for the Professional Rescuer Card. Training is available. The city could also use some swim instructors.

Traditionally (meaning pre-pandemic) the city would get about 60% of its lifeguards to return from one year to the next, he said.

In 2020, just five pools were open with limited hours, so there weren’t nearly the number of lifeguards to return the following year. Officials modified pool hours last year because of staff shortages, and those shorter hours will continue this year, Johnson said. Go to jobs.lincoln.ne.gov and select “seasonal opportunities" to see the available jobs.

Last year, officials trained a bunch of lifeguards to get them ready for the season. Looks like they may do that again this year.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

