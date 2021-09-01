City Hall: Some Lincoln residents are still paying for slippery walks after winter storms

The Charter Revision Commission took no action last year on a proposal by Frohman to limit council members to three consecutive terms.

Despite Frohman's concerns, the council voted Monday to appoint Don Wesely, a lobbyist, former mayor and former state senator — and Democrat — to the commission. When it meets again in two weeks, it will vote on two other mayoral appointees: Doug Emery and Andrea Snowden, both Democrats who live in the northeast quadrant of the city.

If they are confirmed, Frohman said, there will be eight Democrats, four nonpartisans and one Republican member. He was unsure of the party affiliation of one member, and a fourth vacancy remains.

That is grossly out of balance, he said.

“In these divided times it is important to have government bodies that are seen as representative, fair and balanced. It is especially important that the Charter Revision Commission be seen in this light given its key role in the revision of the city’s core document.”

As for the geographic balance, which is one of the things city code says the mayor should try to achieve, Frohman produced a map showing seven of the commission members live in the southeast quadrant.