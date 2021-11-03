 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City Hall: Small towns near Lincoln have recycling issues after sites consolidated, too
0 Comments
editor's pick

City Hall: Small towns near Lincoln have recycling issues after sites consolidated, too

  • Updated
  • 0

Local government reporter

Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised.

Results for a study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of ökocat showed that how likely you are to recycle may be linked to whether you’re a cat person or a dog person. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Lincoln residents aren’t the only ones having to adjust to fewer recycling sites.

At a recent meeting with leaders of towns and villages and Lancaster County commissioners, those leaders said they've struggled to find solutions since Lincoln quit picking up recycling in those communities.

A little background: The city used to have 19 city recycling sites, and another nine throughout the county. When the costs of recycling increased (when China no longer accepted the world’s recycled waste), Lincoln was facing a significant increase in expenses.

So it began downsizing, reducing the number of recycling sites in the city with the goal of having five larger, more efficient sites, said Donna Garden, assistant director of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities.

That also meant the end of recycling services in the county's smaller towns, beginning last year.

A few of the communities tried to make a go of it on their own, but nearly all of them found it too expensive. Waverly quit offering its own service in September.

How to help the Lincoln Bike Kitchen turn gently used bikes into two-wheeled holiday surprises

Back when recycling materials could be more easily sold, Firth had its own program, said Village Clerk Jill Hoefler. Then Lincoln took over, which was great, but now it's not feasible.

Residents can pay for curbside pickup if recyclers offer it, or come into Lincoln. Those with garbage service aren't allowed to toss cardboard, because it's banned at the Lincoln landfill.

Hoefler said she thinks many Firth residents now just burn their cardboard and have given up recycling.

“I think more people just throw stuff in the trash than they did before,” she said.

Malcolm had a grant-funded recycling center until Lincoln began pitching in. That was great, said Village Clerk Nadine Link, but when it became too expensive for Lincoln, Malcolm couldn’t find a way to keep it going.

Lincoln officials encourage the smaller towns to make use of its recycling sites, which have been reduced to eight.

Of those, four are the larger sites — near the landfill on North 48th Street, at Seacrest Field, South 27th Street and Tamarin Ridge Road, and near the Lewis ball fields across from Lincoln High. Officials are still looking for a larger site in the northwest quadrant of the city. Until that happens, there are smaller sites operating on Coddington Avenue, on West O Street and in Air Park and the Highlands.

City Hall: More roundabouts, recycling savings and shopping center improvements
Alvo village board sued for failing to call recall election on two members

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ruggs in court after fatal vehicle crash

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local government reporter

Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Split decision on solar farm planned east of Lincoln
Local Government

Split decision on solar farm planned east of Lincoln

  • Updated

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission voted in favor of amending a special permit to allow the part of the proposed solar farm that's in the city's jurisdiction but it failed to approve a special permit for a portion that's in the county's jurisdiction.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News