City Hall: Small towns near Lincoln have recycling issues after sites consolidated, too

Margaret Reist Local government reporter Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised. Follow Margaret Reist Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Lincoln residents aren’t the only ones having to adjust to fewer recycling sites.

At a recent meeting with leaders of towns and villages and Lancaster County commissioners, those leaders said they've struggled to find solutions since Lincoln quit picking up recycling in those communities.

A little background: The city used to have 19 city recycling sites, and another nine throughout the county. When the costs of recycling increased (when China no longer accepted the world’s recycled waste), Lincoln was facing a significant increase in expenses.

So it began downsizing, reducing the number of recycling sites in the city with the goal of having five larger, more efficient sites, said Donna Garden, assistant director of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities.

That also meant the end of recycling services in the county's smaller towns, beginning last year.

A few of the communities tried to make a go of it on their own, but nearly all of them found it too expensive. Waverly quit offering its own service in September.

Back when recycling materials could be more easily sold, Firth had its own program, said Village Clerk Jill Hoefler. Then Lincoln took over, which was great, but now it's not feasible.