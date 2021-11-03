City Hall: Small towns near Lincoln have recycling issues after sites consolidated, too

Lincoln residents aren’t the only ones having to adjust to fewer recycling sites.
At a recent meeting with leaders of towns and villages and Lancaster County commissioners, those leaders said they've struggled to find solutions since Lincoln quit picking up recycling in those communities.
A little background: The city used to have 19 city recycling sites, and another nine throughout the county. When the costs of recycling increased (when China no longer accepted the world’s recycled waste), Lincoln was facing a significant increase in expenses.
So it began downsizing, reducing the number of recycling sites in the city with the goal of having five larger, more efficient sites, said Donna Garden, assistant director of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities.
That also meant the end of recycling services in the county's smaller towns, beginning last year.
A few of the communities tried to make a go of it on their own, but nearly all of them found it too expensive. Waverly quit offering its own service in September.
Back when recycling materials could be more easily sold, Firth had its own program, said Village Clerk Jill Hoefler. Then Lincoln took over, which was great, but now it's not feasible.
Residents can pay for curbside pickup if recyclers offer it, or come into Lincoln. Those with garbage service aren't allowed to toss cardboard, because it's banned at the Lincoln landfill.
Hoefler said she thinks many Firth residents now just burn their cardboard and have given up recycling.
“I think more people just throw stuff in the trash than they did before,” she said.
Malcolm had a grant-funded recycling center until Lincoln began pitching in. That was great, said Village Clerk Nadine Link, but when it became too expensive for Lincoln, Malcolm couldn’t find a way to keep it going.
Lincoln officials encourage the smaller towns to make use of its recycling sites, which have been reduced to eight.
Of those, four are the larger sites — near the landfill on North 48th Street, at Seacrest Field, South 27th Street and Tamarin Ridge Road, and near the Lewis ball fields across from Lincoln High. Officials are still looking for a larger site in the northwest quadrant of the city. Until that happens, there are smaller sites operating on Coddington Avenue, on West O Street and in Air Park and the Highlands.
7 ways you can reduce your use of plastic, foil and other kitchen disposables
Paper towels
"Keeping paper towel use to a minimum is one of the things Martha Stewart is really serious about," Tyrell says. Each workspace in the magazine's test kitchen features cloth tea towels, bar towels (similar to rags) and a roll of select-a-size paper towels, she says. The latter is used sparingly.
Tea towels are great for drying hands or dishes, or folding up to use as a hot mitt. Bar towels can be used for most messes. Paper towels are reserved for messes like juice from meat or raw egg.
"It helps to have all your towel options in one place, so I'd recommend keeping rags or bar towels near where you keep the paper towels," Tyrell says. If cloth towels aren't handy, you probably won't use them, she advises.
And if you can't wean yourself off paper towels, there are now several types of reusable ones made of bamboo and other sustainable materials that can be used numerous times before tossing them out, says Brandi Broxson, articles editor at Real Simple magazine. Cleaner paper towels can be recycled.
Plastic shopping bags
Carry your own canvas or string tote bags for groceries and other purchases. The key, as with bar towels, is to keep them handy.
"There are so many types of reusable bags out there that there's really no excuse for bringing home single-use plastic shopping bags anymore," Tyrell says.
Americans throw away around 100 billion plastic bags a year, she says.
Plastic produce bags
Avoid plastic produce bags by keeping a few lightweight mesh bags — often sold as "multi-use straining bags" — in your purse when you head to the grocery store, Tyrell says.
"They're also great for making nut milks or straining yogurt," she adds.
If your grocery store doesn't use compostable produce bags, you can always bring some of your own.
To avoid plastic wrapping on meat or fish, try asking the butcher at the grocery store to wrap it instead in paper, which is biodegradable. Or bring a reusable container to put it in.
Plastic baggies
There are a variety of new products that can be used as an alternative to baggies. Broxson, at Real Simple, recommends one called Stashers. They're like zip-top plastic bags but are made of Silicon, and can be washed in the dishwasher and reused. They are watertight, and can go from freezer to microwave
Plastic wrap
Both Broxson and Tyrell recommend Bee's Wrap as an alternative to typical plastic cling wrap. It's made of fabric coated in a mixture of wax, oil and tree resin, and sticks to the top of bowls and jars. Like plastic wrap, it conforms to all sorts of shapes. Unlike plastic wrap, it can be washed and reused, and remains sticky for months, Bronson says.
"It's not great for wrapping something drippy like a tuna sandwich, where maybe parchment paper or aluminum foil might be preferable. But as a container covering, or to wrap drier types of foods or sandwiches, it's great," she says.
Aluminum foil
"Luckily, unbleached parchment paper works great for baking and roasting, and also for wrapping sandwiches and snacks," and is biodegradable, Broxson says.
"If you must use aluminum foil, you can wad it up into a ball and reuse it as a scouring sponge for baking dishes to get one more use out of it before throwing it away," she suggests. Clean aluminum foil can be recycled if it's free from food residue. And many stores now sell recycled aluminum foil.
Plastic straws and utensils
The test kitchens at Martha Stewart Living have switched from plastic to stainless steel straws, says Tyrell.
"I carry my own titanium fork and spoon, with a nylon connector so they can even be used as tongs. They're super-lightweight, and kind of cool," she says. "Way nicer than plastic."
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist